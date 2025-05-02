1 . Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was married to Ayesha Mukherjee from 2012 to 2021 and they had a son named Zoravar. However, in 2021, Ayesha was granted a divorce from Shikhar on the grounds of mental cruelty. Ayesha and Zoravar have since moved to Australia, while Shikhar alleged that he was kept away from his son. Shikhar has now moved on in life and is dating Sophie Shine, a product consultant in Abu Dhabi.