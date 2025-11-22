FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

This photo gallery highlights marquee and impactful players expected to shape the competition in WPL 2026 mega auction. Each player combines skill, experience, and match-winning potential, making them must-watch names in the upcoming auction frenzy.

Chankesh Rao | Nov 22, 2025, 07:29 PM IST

1.Deepti Sharma – India’s Dynamic Allrounder

Deepti Sharma – India’s Dynamic Allrounder
1

Deepti Sharma, a top allrounder and marquee player in the WPL, is known for her versatile batting and off-spin bowling. With a base price in the highest tier, she is expected to be among the most sought-after players at the auction. Her ability to change games with both bat and ball makes her a crucial pick.

 

2.Alyssa Healy – Australia’s Wicketkeeper-Batter

Alyssa Healy – Australia’s Wicketkeeper-Batter
2

Alyssa Healy, a world-class wicketkeeper and explosive batter, is a marquee name entering the auction. Her leadership and match-winning skills add immense value. Several teams could engage in a bidding war to secure her services given her rare availability at this auction.

 

3.Renuka Singh – India’s Premier Fast Bowler

Renuka Singh – India’s Premier Fast Bowler
3

Renuka Singh stands out as India’s leading fast bowler among the marquee group. Known for her pace and wicket-taking ability, she is a formidable strike bowler who can greatly enhance any team’s bowling arsenal.

 

4.Laura Wolvaardt – South Africa’s Stylish Batter

Laura Wolvaardt – South Africa’s Stylish Batter
4

Laura Wolvaardt is a classy top-order batter from South Africa who consistently scores runs in all formats. Her technique and temperament make her a valuable international signing for the WPL franchises.

 

5.Sophie Devine – New Zealand’s Powerhouse Allrounder

Sophie Devine – New Zealand’s Powerhouse Allrounder
5

Sophie Devine, a dynamic allrounder from New Zealand, combines aggressive batting with effective medium-pace bowling. She adds balance to teams looking for multi-dimensional players.

 

6.Amelia Kerr – New Zealand’s Leg-Spinning Allrounder

Amelia Kerr – New Zealand’s Leg-Spinning Allrounder
6

Amelia Kerr, known for her leg-spin and handy batting skills, adds variety and depth to the bowling attack. Her allround capabilities make her an attractive option at the auction.

 

7.Meg Lanning – Australian Captain and Star Batter

Meg Lanning – Australian Captain and Star Batter
7

Meg Lanning, a prolific Australian captain and opener, brings experience and leadership to the teams. She is a consistent run scorer and a proven match-winner in T20 leagues worldwide.

 

8.Harleen Deol – India’s Emerging Allround Talent

Harleen Deol – India’s Emerging Allround Talent
8

Harleen Deol, an emerging star in Indian women’s cricket, offers useful batting and off-spin bowling options. She commands a high base price and is expected to attract strong interest in the auction.

 

