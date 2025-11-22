From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date
Chankesh Rao | Nov 22, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
1.Deepti Sharma – India’s Dynamic Allrounder
Deepti Sharma, a top allrounder and marquee player in the WPL, is known for her versatile batting and off-spin bowling. With a base price in the highest tier, she is expected to be among the most sought-after players at the auction. Her ability to change games with both bat and ball makes her a crucial pick.
2.Alyssa Healy – Australia’s Wicketkeeper-Batter
Alyssa Healy, a world-class wicketkeeper and explosive batter, is a marquee name entering the auction. Her leadership and match-winning skills add immense value. Several teams could engage in a bidding war to secure her services given her rare availability at this auction.
3.Renuka Singh – India’s Premier Fast Bowler
Renuka Singh stands out as India’s leading fast bowler among the marquee group. Known for her pace and wicket-taking ability, she is a formidable strike bowler who can greatly enhance any team’s bowling arsenal.
4.Laura Wolvaardt – South Africa’s Stylish Batter
Laura Wolvaardt is a classy top-order batter from South Africa who consistently scores runs in all formats. Her technique and temperament make her a valuable international signing for the WPL franchises.
5.Sophie Devine – New Zealand’s Powerhouse Allrounder
Sophie Devine, a dynamic allrounder from New Zealand, combines aggressive batting with effective medium-pace bowling. She adds balance to teams looking for multi-dimensional players.
6.Amelia Kerr – New Zealand’s Leg-Spinning Allrounder
Amelia Kerr, known for her leg-spin and handy batting skills, adds variety and depth to the bowling attack. Her allround capabilities make her an attractive option at the auction.
7.Meg Lanning – Australian Captain and Star Batter
Meg Lanning, a prolific Australian captain and opener, brings experience and leadership to the teams. She is a consistent run scorer and a proven match-winner in T20 leagues worldwide.
8.Harleen Deol – India’s Emerging Allround Talent
Harleen Deol, an emerging star in Indian women’s cricket, offers useful batting and off-spin bowling options. She commands a high base price and is expected to attract strong interest in the auction.