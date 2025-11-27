From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 27, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
1.Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) - INR 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma proved her immense value as UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to secure her for the auction's highest price. As the Player of the Tournament in the recent Women's World Cup, her all-round mastery—off-spin wickets and match-finishing runs—makes her one of the most invaluable assets in the WPL. The Rs 3.2 crore price tag is a direct reflection of her position as the undisputed powerhouse of the team.
2.Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) - INR 3 Crore
Mumbai Indians went all out to bring back their star New Zealand all-rounder, Amelia Kerr, for a whopping Rs 3 crore. Known for her exceptional leg-spin, explosive batting, and dynamic fielding, Kerr is a true game-changer. Her ability to consistently deliver with both bat and ball in crucial situations makes her a cornerstone for the defending champions.
3.Sophie Devine (Gujarat Giants) - INR 2 Crore
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was a pivotal acquisition for Gujarat Giants, securing her services for Rs 2 crore. An opening batter who can clear boundaries at will and a potent medium-pace bowler, Devine brings vast experience and leadership qualities to the squad. Her ability to lead from the front and perform under pressure makes her an invaluable asset for the Giants.
4.Meg Lanning (UP Warriorz) - INR 1.90 Crore
In one of the most surprising moves of the auction, legendary former Australian captain Meg Lanning was snatched by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.90 crore. Known for her tactical genius and incredible consistency as a top-order batter, Lanning is the most successful captain in the history of international women's cricket. Her acquisition gives the Warriorz not only a prolific run-scorer but also an unparalleled leader who can guide a team to the finals.
5.Shree Charani (Delhi Capitals) - INR 1.30 Crore
This promising Indian left-arm spinner, a recent World Cup winner, saw her price skyrocket from a low base price after an intense bidding war. Delhi Capitals' confidence in her ability to control the middle overs speaks volumes about her future impact.
6.Chinelle Henry (Delhi Capitals) - INR 1.30 Crore
The West Indies pace-bowling all-rounder was secured for the same price. Known for her raw pace and explosive hitting down the order, Henry provides the Capitals with vital overseas firepower and crucial depth in both batting and bowling.
7.Phoebe Litchfield (UP Warriorz) - INR 1.20 Crore
UP Warriorz continued their aggressive strategy by adding the exciting young Australian batter, Phoebe Litchfield, for Rs 1.20 crore. A powerful left-handed stroke-maker, Litchfield is considered one of the future stars of the global game. Her impressive form in the international circuit made her a hot commodity, and the Warriorz secured her to bolster their top-order batting with fresh, aggressive talent.
8.Laura Wolvaardt (Delhi Capitals) - INR 1.10 Crore
Delhi Capitals made a key investment in stability and class by purchasing South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt for Rs 1.10 crore. Known for her technically sound yet aggressive strokeplay, Wolvaardt is one of the most elegant and reliable openers in the world. Her ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a high scoring rate makes her an essential component for the Capitals' batting unit this season.
9.Asha Sobhana (UP Warriorz) - INR 1.10 Crore
Asha Sobhana became one of the biggest surprises of the auction, fetching a massive Rs 1.10 crore bid from UP Warriorz. The Kerala leg-spinner had a phenomenal breakout performance in the last WPL season and was a key part of India's recent World Cup win. Her ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs and restrict scoring in the middle overs sparked a bidding war, ultimately leading to her status as a Women's Premier League 'crorepati'.