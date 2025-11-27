From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

1 . Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) - INR 3.2 Crore

Deepti Sharma proved her immense value as UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to secure her for the auction's highest price. As the Player of the Tournament in the recent Women's World Cup, her all-round mastery—off-spin wickets and match-finishing runs—makes her one of the most invaluable assets in the WPL. The Rs 3.2 crore price tag is a direct reflection of her position as the undisputed powerhouse of the team.