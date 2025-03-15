2 . Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He has consistently shown his skills on the field, proving why he is among the best in the world. Currently, he plays for CSK in the IPL. However, back in 2010, he faced a setback when he was banned from the tournament. Jadeja had been negotiating his fees with not only Rajasthan Royals but also other teams, which ultimately led to him missing the entire season. It was definitely a tough break for the talented player.