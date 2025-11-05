FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

On the occasion of Vrat Kohli's 37th birthday, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the star cricketer, along with his rare pictures available on social media.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 05, 2025, 12:14 AM IST

1.Origin of nickname 'Chiku'

Origin of nickname 'Chiku'
1

The nickname 'Chiku' was given to Virat by his Ranji coach, Ajit Chowdhary.

 

2.Multi-talented

Multi-talented
2

Once, Kohli played a match wherein he bowled, batted, and even served as a wicketkeeper.

 

3.Scared of...

Scared of...
3

Not many know that Virat Kohli is scared of heights.

 

4.Youngest ODI Cricket of the Year

Youngest ODI Cricket of the Year
4

In 2012, Kohli became the youngest player to win the ODI Cricketer of the Year award. He was just 23.

 

5.IPL legacy

IPL legacy
5

Virat Kohli has played all IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and is the only player to have never been bought in the IPL auction.

