From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 05, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
1.Origin of nickname 'Chiku'
The nickname 'Chiku' was given to Virat by his Ranji coach, Ajit Chowdhary.
2.Multi-talented
Once, Kohli played a match wherein he bowled, batted, and even served as a wicketkeeper.
3.Scared of...
Not many know that Virat Kohli is scared of heights.
4.Youngest ODI Cricket of the Year
In 2012, Kohli became the youngest player to win the ODI Cricketer of the Year award. He was just 23.
5.IPL legacy
Virat Kohli has played all IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and is the only player to have never been bought in the IPL auction.