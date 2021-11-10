From business manager to wife: Look at Team India T20I captain Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh's fairytale love story

Ritika, who is a sports manager by profession, also looks after the brand endorsements of the MI skipper along with the contracts of Rohit Sharma.
Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians and soon-to-be India's captain for T20s Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdesh's love story is one for the books.
Ritika, who is a sports manager by profession, not only is the number one supporter of her husband but also looks after the brand endorsements of the MI skipper along with the contracts of Rohit Sharma. However, what is heartwarming is the loving relationship between Rohit and Ritika and how the couple eventually got married after a long courtship period in a fairytale style.
Read on to know all the details about Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's love story.
1. How did Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh meet?
Many are not aware but Ritika Sajdeh is the rakhi sister of former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh. Rohit Sharma first met Ritika Sajdeh during an ad shoot and Yuvraj, in typical brother style, warned him to maintain a safe distance from Ritika. Rohit Sharma, however, fell in love with Ritika and they dated each other for close to 6 years before getting married.
2. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh - Proposal story
Rohit Sharma proposed to his ladylove Ritika Sajdesh during an ongoing IPL season. Reports state that Rohit took Ritika to the Borivali sports ground and proposed to her there. Rohit went down on his knees, with a ring in his hand, and proposed to Ritika.
3. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh - Engagement
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh got engaged on June 3, 2015.
4. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh wedding
After almost 6 years of dating, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh got married on December 13, 2015. It was a star-studded wedding that had taken place in Mumbai's Taj Lands Hotel.
5. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdesh's family life
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are the proud parents of a baby girl named Samaira who is often spotted in the stands with mom Ritika, cheering for dad Rohit.