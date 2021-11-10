From business manager to wife: Look at Team India T20I captain Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh's fairytale love story

Ritika, who is a sports manager by profession, also looks after the brand endorsements of the MI skipper along with the contracts of Rohit Sharma.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians and soon-to-be India's captain for T20s Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdesh's love story is one for the books.

Ritika, who is a sports manager by profession, not only is the number one supporter of her husband but also looks after the brand endorsements of the MI skipper along with the contracts of Rohit Sharma. However, what is heartwarming is the loving relationship between Rohit and Ritika and how the couple eventually got married after a long courtship period in a fairytale style.

Read on to know all the details about Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's love story.