From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan

The star batter hit 125 off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and 4 sixes as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before the side was bundled out.

Despite being snubbed from the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, Sarfaraz Khan refused to be deterred and scored a magnificent century for Mumbai against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group B game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

