From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan

The star batter hit 125 off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and 4 sixes as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before the side was bundled out.

  • Jan 18, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Despite being snubbed from the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, Sarfaraz Khan refused to be deterred and scored a magnificent century for Mumbai against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group B game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The right-handed batter has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the past few years, and his latest achievement is a testament to his unwavering determination and skill. The star batter hit 125 runs off 155 balls, aided by 16 fours and four sixes, as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before they were all out.

Career

Career


Sarfaraz Khan rose to prominence when, aged 12, he broke the record for the highest score in the Harris Shield inter-school tournament, making 439 for Rizvi Springfield in an innings that featured 56 fours and 12 sixes.

 

 

Under-19 journey

Under-19 journey


After an exceptional season for the Mumbai Under-19 team, Sarfaraz, who trained under the tutelage of his father and coach Naushad Khan, was rewarded with a spot in the India squad for the Under-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2014. Having scored an impressive 211 runs in six games at an average of 70.33, Sarfaraz was poised to take his game to the next level.

IPL debut

IPL debut


In 2015, Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped up Sarfaraz Khan for a whopping INR 50 lakhs, making him the youngest player to ever feature in the IPL. A year later, Sarfaraz achieved a remarkable feat, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, with an impressive 355 runs from six matches, often rescuing India from precarious positions.

Snubbed from national side

Snubbed from national side


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Indian squad for the first two matches of the four-Test series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav was given the opportunity to make his Test debut, while Sarfraz Khan, who had been a prolific run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, was dropped once again. 

 

Scored another century

Scored another century


But he did not relent. In Ranji Trophy match against the Delhi team, when the Mumbai team was struggling at 66 for 4, Khan rose to the occasion and scored another century, delivering a resounding response to the selection committee.

This was his tenth century in the last 25 innings in the Ranji Trophy. Prithvi Shaw, who was given an opportunity in the Twenty20 team, provided Mumbai with a strong start. He finished with 40 runs off 35 balls, including nine fours. Additionally, Musheer Khan (14), Armaan Jaffer (2) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) also contributed with wickets.

FC cricket records

FC cricket records


Sarfaraz is the second batsman after Sir Don Bradman to have achieved the highest average of at least 50 innings in first-class cricket. Bradman's remarkable average stands at 105.4, while Sarfraz has averaged an impressive 82.6 in 53 matches, placing him in third position behind the legendary Vijay Merchant.

Run machine

Run machine


Sarfraz scored an unbeaten 114 off 145 balls, with 16 fours and 3 sixes, leaving Mumbai at 253 for 5. Sarfaraz has been a prolific run-scorer in first-class cricket, amassing a total of 3480 runs in 53 matches, including 9 fifties and 13 centuries. 

