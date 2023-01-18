From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan

The star batter hit 125 off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and 4 sixes as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before the side was bundled out.
Despite being snubbed from the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, Sarfaraz Khan refused to be deterred and scored a magnificent century for Mumbai against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group B game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The right-handed batter has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the past few years, and his latest achievement is a testament to his unwavering determination and skill. The star batter hit 125 runs off 155 balls, aided by 16 fours and four sixes, as his knock helped Mumbai post 293 runs before they were all out.
In 2015, Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped up Sarfaraz Khan for a whopping INR 50 lakhs, making him the youngest player to ever feature in the IPL. A year later, Sarfaraz achieved a remarkable feat, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, with an impressive 355 runs from six matches, often rescuing India from precarious positions.
But he did not relent. In Ranji Trophy match against the Delhi team, when the Mumbai team was struggling at 66 for 4, Khan rose to the occasion and scored another century, delivering a resounding response to the selection committee.
This was his tenth century in the last 25 innings in the Ranji Trophy. Prithvi Shaw, who was given an opportunity in the Twenty20 team, provided Mumbai with a strong start. He finished with 40 runs off 35 balls, including nine fours. Additionally, Musheer Khan (14), Armaan Jaffer (2) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) also contributed with wickets.
Sarfraz scored an unbeaten 114 off 145 balls, with 16 fours and 3 sixes, leaving Mumbai at 253 for 5. Sarfaraz has been a prolific run-scorer in first-class cricket, amassing a total of 3480 runs in 53 matches, including 9 fifties and 13 centuries.