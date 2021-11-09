From being top Test ranking team to reaching WTC Final: India's major achievements in Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era

The side, under Virat Kohli's captaincy and guidance of Ravi Shastri, got India to great heights.

Virat Kohli ended his stint as India's 20-overs captain on a winning note after his eliminated side beat Namibia by nine wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 dead rubber on Monday.

Kohli's bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second T20 World Cup title was effectively over after the comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom reached the last four from Group II.

The side, under Kohli's captaincy and guidance of Ravi Shastri, got India to great heights. Their cracking partnership of nearly seven years came to an end at the end of the Namibia clash.

The duo had first got together in 2014 for a Test match at Adelaide after the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was banned from the game which had paved the way for Kohli to lead the team.

Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team in 2014 for a period of eight months till the 2015 World Cup. He was removed in 2016 but on July 13, 2017, he was appointed the head coach of the Indian team.