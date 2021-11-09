From being top Test ranking team to reaching WTC Final: India's major achievements in Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era

The side, under Virat Kohli's captaincy and guidance of Ravi Shastri, got India to great heights.
Virat Kohli ended his stint as India's 20-overs captain on a winning note after his eliminated side beat Namibia by nine wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 dead rubber on Monday.
Kohli's bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second T20 World Cup title was effectively over after the comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom reached the last four from Group II.
The side, under Kohli's captaincy and guidance of Ravi Shastri, got India to great heights. Their cracking partnership of nearly seven years came to an end at the end of the Namibia clash.
The duo had first got together in 2014 for a Test match at Adelaide after the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was banned from the game which had paved the way for Kohli to lead the team.
Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team in 2014 for a period of eight months till the 2015 World Cup. He was removed in 2016 but on July 13, 2017, he was appointed the head coach of the Indian team.
1. Border Gavaskar Trophy win (2018-19)
India, under the duo's guidance, had scripted history and had become the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard.
Not just once, they did it again a second time in their successive Test series. Though Kohli was not around for the full duration of the tour, Shastri along with his stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had guided India to defeat Australia with a team with relatively new players in 2020-21.
2. World Test Championship final (2021)
In the inagural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC), India made it to the final under the captaincy of Kohli and Shastri's guidance.
However, the side lost the final by eight wickets against New Zealand as the Kiwis were crowned champions.
3. ODI World Cup semi-final (2019)
India was one of the best teams in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Men's World Cup and had even topped the points table.
However, the Men in Blue faced a heartbreaking defeat against the BlackCaps yet again in the semi-final as they bowed out of the tournament.
4. England series (2021)
Team India had taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England earlier this year. However, the series was suspended on the day of the final clash due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.
5. Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri other achievements
* India won a T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia.
* Shastri also oversaw a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat.
* Against the West Indies as well, India has inflicted a whitewash in a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time.
* 42 months at the top of Test Rankings: Under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli, the Indian Test team became a force to reckon with. The side held the throne for 42 months from 2016 to 2020.