CRICKET

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Ahead of the much-awaited IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final clash, let us take a look at some of the key bowlers from both sides who can turn around the game with their spells

Aseem Sharma | Mar 07, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

1.Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
1

Team India's premium pacer Bumrah can always strike with the new ball and give an early dent to the Kiwis. He is known for his lethal yorkers and slower balls with pinpoint accuracy.

2.Axar Patel

Axar Patel
2

The left-arm spinner, popularly called 'Bapu', is known for picking up wickets in the middle overs and breaking partnerships. Apart from bowling, he is also a strong hand on the field as well as with the bat.

 

3.Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner
3

The New Zealand skipper is also the lead spinner for his side. In the T20I format, Santner is known for his economical spells as he can deliver balls with several variations.

 

4.Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson
4

One of the leading pacers of the Blackcaps, Ferguson's record against India has been phenomenal in the limited-over formats.

5.Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya
5

Like the semi-final game against England, Hardik Pandya can again prove his mettle in the crucial final against New Zealand. He can bowl economically in a crucial situation, restricting the opponents with his perfect line and length balls.

