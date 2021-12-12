From Anushka Sharma to Ritika Sajdeh - Indian cricketer wives who are social media QUEENS

Wives of famous cricketers have understood the assignment and have aced the game when it comes to social media.

When it comes to cricket in India, its not just about the players and how they play on-field. Fans have a need to know what is happening in the lives of their favourite players off-field as well.

With the sport worshipped in the country, it makes it impossible for cricketers and their family to live a normal life. However, wives of these famous cricketers have understood the assignment and have aced the game when it comes to social media.

From having millions of fans to often sharing their private moments with all, let's see these social media queens.