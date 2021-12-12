From Anushka Sharma to Ritika Sajdeh - Indian cricketer wives who are social media QUEENS

Wives of famous cricketers have understood the assignment and have aced the game when it comes to social media.
When it comes to cricket in India, its not just about the players and how they play on-field. Fans have a need to know what is happening in the lives of their favourite players off-field as well.
From having millions of fans to often sharing their private moments with all, let's see these social media queens.
1. Dhanashree Verma Chahal
Gracing social media with not just her dances but also her beauty, Indianleg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma uses Instagram to her benefit. The lady makes headlines on social media every other day with her dance moves.
Talking about her profession, she is a dentist and also a famous choreographer. Dhanashree Verma has 4.3 million followers on Instagram.
2. Ritika Sajdeh
Wive of the now limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma - Ritika Sajdeh - had previously worked as a sports manager. After getting married to Rohit, Ritika became a celebrity of her own.
Being very active on social media, Ritika is followed by 2.1 million people on Instagram. She often shares pictures and videos with her husband and daughter.
3. Sakshi Singh Dhoni
One of India's most successful skippers - Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni is as great a celebrity as her husband.
Having 4.4 million followers Sakshi Dhoni rules Instagram. She gives MS Dhoni fans all the information they need about their favourite players as the cricketer himself is inactive on social media.
4. Nataša Stanković
Hardik Pandya's partner Natasha Stankovic was already a celebrity before she even had a relationship with the all-rounder. The actress dominates social media through her pictures and she had gained more fame with Bigg Boss. She has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.
5. Anushka Sharma
The power couple of India - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma - have their own set of fans and together they surely rule the social media world.
The famous Bollywood actress is very active on social media and has more than 54.6 million followers on Instagram.