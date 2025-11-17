FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'

Watch: Salman Khan meets his duplicate during Da-Bangg tour, bodyguard Shera pulls him away; fans say 'nakli wala...'

BIG challenge to Mark Zuckerberg as Elon Musk launches WhatsApp rival X Chat: All you need to know

Video of Shubman Gill leaving Kolkata hospital with cervical collar goes viral | WATCH

Defiant Hasina's first reaction to death sentence by Bangladesh Court: 'Reveal the brazen...'

Miracle Baby: 22-Week Preemie, Born at 525g, Defies Odds and Thrives After 105-Day NICU Stay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more

Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...

HomePhotos

CRICKET

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), take a look at all the head coaches of all the franchises.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 17, 2025, 06:05 PM IST

1.Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
1

Andy Flower is the head coach of the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Advertisement

2.Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings
2

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting will head IPL 2025 finalist, the Punjab Kings.

3.Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants
3

The former coach of the Australian men's cricket team, Justin Langer, is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants.

 

4.Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings
4

Former skipper of New Zealand, Stephen Fleming, will again serve as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals
5

Legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Kumar Sangakkara is the head coach of the Jaipur-based IPL franchise.

6.Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders
6

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Abhishek Nayar as their head coach for IPL 2026.

7.Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals
7

Hemang Badani is the head coach of Delhi Capitals.

8.Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians
8

Mahela Jayawardene will be leading the coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians.

9.Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad
9

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will head the coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, one survived
'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players
Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players
What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?
What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges Ne
Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story
Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder i
Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'
Pak behind Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE