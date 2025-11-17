From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape
'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players
What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?
Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story
Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'
Watch: Salman Khan meets his duplicate during Da-Bangg tour, bodyguard Shera pulls him away; fans say 'nakli wala...'
BIG challenge to Mark Zuckerberg as Elon Musk launches WhatsApp rival X Chat: All you need to know
Video of Shubman Gill leaving Kolkata hospital with cervical collar goes viral | WATCH
Defiant Hasina's first reaction to death sentence by Bangladesh Court: 'Reveal the brazen...'
Miracle Baby: 22-Week Preemie, Born at 525g, Defies Odds and Thrives After 105-Day NICU Stay
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 17, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
1.Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Andy Flower is the head coach of the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
2.Punjab Kings
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting will head IPL 2025 finalist, the Punjab Kings.
3.Lucknow Super Giants
The former coach of the Australian men's cricket team, Justin Langer, is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants.
4.Chennai Super Kings
Former skipper of New Zealand, Stephen Fleming, will again serve as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings.
5.Rajasthan Royals
Legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Kumar Sangakkara is the head coach of the Jaipur-based IPL franchise.
6.Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Abhishek Nayar as their head coach for IPL 2026.
7.Delhi Capitals
Hemang Badani is the head coach of Delhi Capitals.
8.Mumbai Indians
Mahela Jayawardene will be leading the coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians.
9.Sunrisers Hyderabad
Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will head the coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad.