From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T20I World Cup Final

Who is Akansh Dhull? Son of Haryana BJP leader Krishan Dhull who got 3rd rank in UPSC exam
Nepal election 2026: Who is Rabi Lamichhane? Former TV journalist and chief of RSP set for historic win
Nepal Election 2026: From rapper to revolutionary? Rise and rise of Balendra Shah, how did he strike chord of masses wanting change
Epstein Files: US Justice Department releases missing documents linked to Donald Trump
Does Yash's Toxic have LGBTQ+ theme? What role does Kiara Advani play? Here's the truth
UPSC CSE Results 2025: How Anuj Agnihotri bagged AIR 1 without coaching? Know IAS exam topper's strategy, study routine
What is Blue Sparrow? Israel’s ‘missile from space’ that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?
Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
1.Ishan Kishan
The Indian wicketkeeper batter is set to feature in his maiden ICC T20I World Cup Final on Sunday when Team India lock horns with New Zealand for the title.
2.Abhishek Sharma
Team India's star opener, who has been struggling with his form in the tournament, will enter the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8 to play his first T20 World Cup Final.
3.Tilak Varma
The middle-order batter, who played a match-winning innings in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan, will be playing his first World Cup Final.
4.Washington Sundar
It is still dicey whether the all-round player be a part of the Playing XI, but he surely will be rejoiced with the fact that he is a part of the Indian squad, playing their consecutive T20 World Cup Final.
5.Varun Chakaravarthy
Despite leaking a lot of runs in the semi-final game against England, Varun is expected to be included in the Playing XI for the T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad.