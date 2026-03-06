FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

CRICKET

CRICKET

From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, Indian players who will play their first T20I World Cup Final

The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps are all geared up for the main event on Sunday for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 title. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at those Indian players who will be playing their first T20 World Cup Final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

1.Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan
1

The Indian wicketkeeper batter is set to feature in his maiden ICC T20I World Cup Final on Sunday when Team India lock horns with New Zealand for the title.

 

2.Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma
2

Team India's star opener, who has been struggling with his form in the tournament, will enter the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8 to play his first T20 World Cup Final.

 

3.Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma
3

The middle-order batter, who played a match-winning innings in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan, will be playing his first World Cup Final.

 

4.Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar
4

It is still dicey whether the all-round player be a part of the Playing XI, but he surely will be rejoiced with the fact that he is a part of the Indian squad, playing their consecutive T20 World Cup Final.

 

5.Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy
5

Despite leaking a lot of runs in the semi-final game against England, Varun is expected to be included in the Playing XI for the T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad.

