Fish, Chips and Cricket - ICC World Cup 2019 begins with plenty on offer for fans

The atmosphere around The Oval.
The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kicked off at The Oval as the hosts England took on South Africa in an opening day clash.
1. The fans are buzzing
The atmosphere before the match was perfect as cricket fans from all over the world gathered together for the kick-off of the tournament.
2. Cricket is important but so is food
At The Oval, plenty of food stalls were organized all around the stadium for all those hungry fans looking to grab a snack during the match.
3. High five time
A big banner of South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, with a quote reading “Time to High Five Your Team” was there to be seen as the Proteas supporters made their way to the ground.
4. Buy your offical merch
Fans can buy official World Cup merchandise at The Oval if they wanted to as ICC themselves have set up stores for the visitors.
5. Legends of the game
Photographs of Alec Bedser and Ken Barrington adore the walls of The Oval outside the stadium.
6. Activities off the field
Fans could play softball if they wanted to as their's absolutely no shortage of entertainment on and off the pitch.
7. Full charge on the go
The ICC organized charging stations at The Oval for the visiting fans so that the batteries on their devices never runs dry.