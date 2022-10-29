Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far

The T20 World Cup 2022 has seen some great games, whether in the first round or on the Super 12 stage. Despite the fact that the Australian weather has been a hindrance, there has been no time in the match that has not piqued the interest of the viewers. There were a few games where the tables were turned at the final second, but there were also a few fierce competitions.

There have also been numerous upsets in this competition. Namibia and Scotland, who were in the Super 12 in the previous edition of the tournament, did not advance to the second round this year, although Ireland and Zimbabwe stunned everyone in the first-round games to secure a spot in the competition's second round.

The Super 12 round has been going for a week, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen the top five games of the tournament so far.