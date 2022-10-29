Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far

We have already seen final over thrillers, epic comebacks and superb individual performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
The T20 World Cup 2022 has seen some great games, whether in the first round or on the Super 12 stage. Despite the fact that the Australian weather has been a hindrance, there has been no time in the match that has not piqued the interest of the viewers. There were a few games where the tables were turned at the final second, but there were also a few fierce competitions.
There have also been numerous upsets in this competition. Namibia and Scotland, who were in the Super 12 in the previous edition of the tournament, did not advance to the second round this year, although Ireland and Zimbabwe stunned everyone in the first-round games to secure a spot in the competition's second round.
The Super 12 round has been going for a week, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen the top five games of the tournament so far.
1. India v Pakistan, MCG, October 23
There is usually a lot of excitement and anticipation when India plays Pakistan at any level, but this MCG match was a classic of epic proportions as Virat Kohli played an innings for the ages (82* off 53 balls) to lead his side to a stunning victory.
The atmosphere outside the stadium before the game was tremendous, and the action inside the arena was even more thrilling as Pakistan recorded a competitive total of 159/8 thanks to half-centuries from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51).
Kohli smashed consecutive sixes from the final two deliveries of the penultimate over off the bowling of Haris Rauf, leading to a final over from Mohammad Nawaz that had to be seen to be believed.
There were wickets lost, waist high no balls, free hits, sixes, wides and byes in an action-packed final over that eventually saw India prevail by four wickets in a memorable encounter.
2. Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Perth Stadium, October 27
This match was another example of how the best T20I battles do not have to be high-scoring affairs, as Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe to a one-run victory over Pakistan in yet another final over drama.
Raza, like many of his teammates, struggled with the bat as the African side amassed 130/8 from their 20 overs, which many anticipated would be a procession for Pakistan's formidable batting line-up lead by skipper Babar Azam.
They didn't bank on Raza's heroics with the ball to propel Zimbabwe to a remarkable victory, thanks to some unexpected encouragement from Australia icon Ricky Ponting.
Raza picked up three wickets with the ball and played a pivotal role in inflicting the final dagger in Pakistan's hearts with the run out from the final ball to clinch the contest for his side.
3. Scotland v Ireland, Bellerive Oval, October 19
When Ireland were reduced to 61/4 in the 10th over of their pursuit of Scotland's lofty total of 176/5, Curtis Campher (72*) and George Dockrell (39) created a partnership worthy of winning any battle.
The pair put on an undefeated stand of 119 from 57 deliveries to help Ireland win on the final delivery of the final over and advance to the Super 12.
Ireland's highest-ever successful run chase in T20I cricket, and Campher and Dockrell's stand was Ireland's highest-ever partnership in T20 World Cup history.
4. UAE v Netherlands, Kardinia Park, October 16
The fourth game on the list is the UAE vs Netherlands match from the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022. The game was full of ups and downs as both teams fought hard. While batting first, the UAE could only muster 111 runs, but their bowlers looked excellent and wrecked havoc in the second innings. But the Dutch hitters held their nerve and accomplished the chase with a ball to spare.
5. Namibia v UAE, Kardinia Park, October 20
The ICC ranked the UAE vs Namibia encounter, which was the final game in Group A, fifth on the list. It was an important game because Namibia needed to win to advance, while the Netherlands' prospects were hanging by a thread because they were entirely dependent on 'UAE's win, who had already been disqualified from the second round. UAE successfully protected their total and won the game by an over.