England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: World Cup 2019 Match 1 in pictures- as it happens in ENG vs SA at The Oval

Live Cricket Score, England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as England posted a solid but not commanding total of 311 for eight in their opening Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday. Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan also passed fifty in favourable batting conditions, but England were never able to break free from the shackles imposed by a disciplined South African attack.

England vs South Africa: Live Scorecard

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 got underway under bright London skies on Thursday as hosts England took on South Africa in the first game of the six-week tournament. Both teams have an uncomfortable history with the 50-over tournament, neither having won it, but arrive for the latest edition with high hopes. England, who last reached the final in 1992, are the number-one team in ODI rankings and tournament favourites. South Africa, who have never reached the final having lost in the semi-finals four times, are ranked third, behind India.