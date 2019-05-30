England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: World Cup 2019 Match 1 in pictures- as it happens in ENG vs SA at The Oval

ENG vs SA Live: England take on South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener- in pictures.
Live Cricket Score, England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as England posted a solid but not commanding total of 311 for eight in their opening Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday. Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan also passed fifty in favourable batting conditions, but England were never able to break free from the shackles imposed by a disciplined South African attack.
England vs South Africa: Live Scorecard
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 got underway under bright London skies on Thursday as hosts England took on South Africa in the first game of the six-week tournament. Both teams have an uncomfortable history with the 50-over tournament, neither having won it, but arrive for the latest edition with high hopes. England, who last reached the final in 1992, are the number-one team in ODI rankings and tournament favourites. South Africa, who have never reached the final having lost in the semi-finals four times, are ranked third, behind India.
1. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, declares tournament open
Before the game, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry delivered his opening speech in front of a near full house and declared the tournament open. Prince Harry said: "Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, fans here and around the world, welcome to the Oval for the opening game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.... "I am honoured to declare the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales – open!”
2. South Africa win toss, England bat first
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked England to bat first.
England vs South Africa: Playing XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
3. Imran Tahir strikes early
South Africa opted to start with a bowler and it worked too. England lost Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the innings- caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off Imran Tahir. (Image: Reuters)
4. Joe Root, Jason Roy score fifties
Jason Roy and Joe Root then shared a 106-run partnership to steady the hosts. Roy scored 54 runs before he skied Andile Phehlukwayo to Faf du Plessis at mid-off. Three balls later Root departed for 51, playing a loose drive at Kagiso Rabada to give JP Duminy a simple catch at backward point and leave England on 111 for three. (Image: Reuters)
5. Captain Morgan leads the way
South Africa continued to bowl tightly as Morgan and Stokes set about rebuilding the innings. Morgan, on 57, was brilliantly caught off Tahir by Aiden Markram at long-on, the fielder diving forward to catch the ball inches from the turf. (Image: Reuters)
6. Ben Stokes scores 89 as England post 311-8
Jos Buttler made a scratchy 18, Moeen Ali three before he too fell to a superb catch on the boundary by Du Plessis. Chris Woakes made 13 runs. Ben Stokes scored 89 as the last 10 overs produced 76 runs as England posted 311 for 8. (Image: Reuters)