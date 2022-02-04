England sack head coach Chris Silverwood after Ashes debacle, here's a look at Indian coaches who faced a similar fate

Let's have a look at some of the Indian coaches who were sacked after a poor performance or a controversy.
When England went to Australia for the Ashes series, no one expected the side to be thrashed 0-4 in the five-match series in the land of the kangaroos. After England's poor performance, the Director of the England team, Ashley Giles was sacked and now, head coach Chris Silverwood was also removed from his position following the Ashes debacle.
"It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I’m extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward," said Silverwood as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
While this is not the first time a team has sacked a coach after the performance of the side was not up to the mark. Let's have a look at some of the Indian coaches who faced a similar fate.
1. Robin Singh and Venkatesh Prasad
In October 2009, Venkatesh Prasad and Robin Singh were sacked as India's bowling and fielding coaches just over a week before the home one-day series against Australia.
The former India paceman Prasad and all-rounder Singh had come under pressure after first-round exits in two successive limited-overs events. They took up the roles after the team's first-round elimination in the 2007 one-day World Cup.
"The BCCI has decided to discontinue the services of bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad and fielding coach Robin Singh, with immediate effect," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.
(Input from Reuters)
2. Sanjay Bangar
In 2019, Sanjay Bangar had become the scapegoat for India's exit in the semifinals of the World Cup, while the entire coaching staff survived the axe.
Former India opener Vikram Rathour replaced Sanjay Bangar as India's new batting coach, while Bharat Arun and R Sridhar were retained as bowling and fielding coaches respectively.
3. Greg Chappell
One of India's most controversial coaches - Greg Chappell - was sacked/resigned in 2007. Indian cricket witnessed one of its worst periods during the 2-year reign of the former Australian captain between 2005-07.
The then captain Sourav Ganguly had trained under the guidance of Chappell in 2003 and he benefited from it. With John Wright's tenure coming to end, Ganguly stated that he wanted Chappell as India's new coach.
However, it all backfired on him after Chappell was appointed head coach in July 2005 and two months later, he oust Ganguly not only from his post as captain but also from the team.
Ganguly was asked to drop himself from the playing 11 when he had approached Chappell to seek his views on whom he should pick for the Test match: Yuvraj or Kaif?
Chappell soon sent a mail to the BCCI top brass, stating that the 'Prince of Kolkata' was 'mentally unfit' to lead the team. Ganguly was soon stripped from the leadership role besides being sacked from the team.
The next 1.5 years was systematic sidelining of Indian seniors. The coach earned a lot of hatred and even some MP's lambasted the former Australian.
Chappell's tenure eventually came to an end following Team India's disastrous exit from the 2007 World Cup.
4. WV Raman
WV Raman was sacked as women's cricket team coach in 2021. The former India left-hand opening batsman was sacked as the coach of India's women's team by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as it picked India off-spinner Ramesh Powar for the top job.
Raman was instrumental in guiding the women's team to the Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia in 2020.
The reason for his sacking came as some insiders stated that he would not appreciate some girls for their hard work while another allegation was that he unwittingly gave gloves woman Nuzhat Parween a debut cap without knowing that she has already played both ODIs and T20Is for India.
5. Ramesh Powar
Ramesh Powar's case is surely unusual as he was first removed from his position and WV Raman was made the head coach. However, after Raman was removed, Powar was brought back. Raman, who had replaced Powar in December 2018, found himself in a similar situation.
Powar had first been appointed as coach in July 2018 in an interim capacity, and his contract was then extended to cover the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
While India had reached the semi-finals, its aftermath had Mithali Raj and Powar trading accusations as the skipper had said she felt "deflated, depressed and let down" by the actions of Powar during the tournament. Powar countered that said Raj had "threatened to retire" mid-tournament if she wasn't given the opener's slot.
The controversy saw Powar's contract not being renewed, even though senior players Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had both written to the BCCI urging them to continue with him.