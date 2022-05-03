Eid Mubarak 2022: This is how IPL franchises wished fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

The teams took to their social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak.

With India celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday (May 3), the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 franchises are not far behind.

The festival that marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and falls on the first day of the tenth month Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, saw all 10 franchises wish fans in their own unique way.

The teams took to their social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak. Let's have a look.