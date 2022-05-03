Eid Mubarak 2022: This is how IPL franchises wished fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

The teams took to their social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak.
With India celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday (May 3), the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 franchises are not far behind.
The festival that marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and falls on the first day of the tenth month Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, saw all 10 franchises wish fans in their own unique way.
The teams took to their social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak. Let's have a look.
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of the players and management having a meal together celebrating Eid. They captioned it, "EIDhu Namma Kondattam! Celebrating the festivities the SuperKings way".
EIDhu Namma Kondattam!— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2022
Celebrating the festivities the SuperKings way#Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/HecryvhKVn
(Photo: CSK Twitter video grab)
2. Gujarat Titans (GT)
On the occasion of Eid, Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan was seen cooking a special meal. The franchise captioned it, "Rashid bhai ke haath ka khaana.... Isse kehte hai Eid manana".
Rashid bhai ke haath ka khaana.... Isse kehte hai Eid manana #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/PL0buPrElP— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2022
(Photo: Rashid Khan Twitter)
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared wishes with fans as they wrote, "Wishing joy and prosperity to everyone celebrating Eid today. Eid Mubarak!".
Wishing joy and prosperity to everyone celebrating Eid today.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2022
Eid Mubarak! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/H3Oxwor4mA
(Photo: Mohammed Siraj Twitter)
4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a video in which Mohsin Khan is seen wishing all Eid Mubarak. "Sewaiyan rukni nahi chahiye! May this Eid bring with it health wealth and happiness for all. #EidMubarak!," the video was captioned.
Sewaiyan rukni nahi chahiye!— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 3, 2022
May this Eid bring with it health wealth and happiness for all.#EidMubarak!#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #bhaukaalmachadenge #lsg #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TATAIPL2022 @mohsin07khan pic.twitter.com/XDESPR8BQZ
(Photo: LSG Twitter video grab)
5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also shared a picture on their handle and captioned it, "May the holy festival of #EidUlFitr bring happiness & prosperity to your lives!".
May the holy festival of #EidUlFitr bring happiness & prosperity to your lives! #EidMubarak #Eid2022 pic.twitter.com/gH21CDdFeG— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2022
(Photo: KRR Twitter)
6. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a picture from the city's famous Mohammed Ali Rd. They captioned it, "#OneFamily ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak. Stay blessed and have a great one".
#OneFamily ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2022
Stay blessed and have a great one
: @ompsyram#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4UU3HwRJ9m
(Photo: MI Twitter)
7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a video of their players walking in swag. They captioned it, "Eid Mubarak from our family to yours!".
Eid Mubarak from our family to yours! #EidMubarak #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/8uERvZTGev— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 3, 2022
(Photo: SRH Twitter video grab)
8. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a video of Shahrukh Khan wishing all Eid Mubarak. They wrote, "Wishing everyone #EidMubarak from the Punjab Kings family! May God shower you with blessings and happiness in abundance".
Wishing everyone #EidMubarak from the Punjab Kings family!— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 3, 2022
May God shower you with blessings and happiness in abundance #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @shahrukh_35 @EbixCash pic.twitter.com/55zFXATrQG
(Photo: PBKS Twitter video grab)
9. Delhi Capitals (DC)
For Delhi Capitals (DC), Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan and Khaleel Ahmed wished all on the festive occasion. "Aap sabhi ko tahe dil-li se #EidMubarak. @Mustafiz90, Sarfaraz Khan and @imK_Ahmed13 are here to wish you all on this special day and share how they celebrate Eid with their loved ones at home".
Aap sabhi ko tahe se #EidMubarak @Mustafiz90, Sarfaraz Khan and @imK_Ahmed13 are here to wish you all on this special day and share how they celebrate Eid with their loved ones at home #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/revLBU2bA0— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 3, 2022
(Photo: Mustafizur Rahman Twitter)
10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of R Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing chess and they wished others, Eid Mubarak. "Prof. Ashwin ke daayein haath ka khel".
Prof. Ashwin ke daayein haath ka khel.#RoyalsFamily | @ashwinravi99 | @yashasvi_j pic.twitter.com/o5aoxxlvdM— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 3, 2022
(Photo: RR Twitter video grab)