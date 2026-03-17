Did MS Dhoni change his jersey No 7 ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what official Facebook post suggests

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects talks with US: 'America, Israel must be defeated'
'Iran posed no imminent threat': Who is Joseph Kent? Donald Trump's top official resigns as US' war aggression rises
Rashmika Mandanna resumes Mysaa shoot after wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, shares glimpse from sets: 'The Hunt Begins'
Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal
EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details
Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here
As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful leader: Born in political dynasty, how he shaped war strategy against US-Israel in Post-Khamenei era
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 17, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
1.Jersey No 7
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his jersey No 7 have been inseparable since he began his international career in 2004. Even in IPL, he has been wearing his lucky number jersey over the years. Is he finally changing the number now? Let us find out.
2.What's in the viral video?
In the viral video, a man is seen removing Dhoni's No 7 jersey from the player's dressing room and putting No 8 jersey in its place.
3.Jersey No 8
Dhoni captioned the video, which read, ''Some numbers stay with you. 7 has always been one of them. But today, I’m switching to 8. You’ll know why soon.''
4.Is it an advertising move?
Some fans are even speculating it to be an advertising move from the legendary cricketer.
5.No 7 link with MS Dhoni
For those unversed, No 7 is closely linked to Dhoni because of his birth date, which is July 7 (07/07). After he retired from international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retired the No 7 jersey in 2023, which means that no other Indian player can ever use the same number jersey again.