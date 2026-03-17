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Did MS Dhoni change his jersey No 7 ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what official Facebook post suggests

Ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni shared a video on his official Facebook account, which has taken the internet by storm.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 17, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

1.Jersey No 7

Jersey No 7
1

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his jersey No 7 have been inseparable since he began his international career in 2004. Even in IPL, he has been wearing his lucky number jersey over the years. Is he finally changing the number now? Let us find out.

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2.What's in the viral video?

What's in the viral video?
2

In the viral video, a man is seen removing Dhoni's No 7 jersey from the player's dressing room and putting No 8 jersey in its place.

 

3.Jersey No 8

Jersey No 8
3

Dhoni captioned the video, which read, ''Some numbers stay with you. 7 has always been one of them. But today, I’m switching to 8. You’ll know why soon.''

 

4.Is it an advertising move?

Is it an advertising move?
4

Some fans are even speculating it to be an advertising move from the legendary cricketer. 

 

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5.No 7 link with MS Dhoni

No 7 link with MS Dhoni
5

For those unversed, No 7 is closely linked to Dhoni because of his birth date, which is July 7 (07/07). After he retired from international cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retired the No 7 jersey in 2023, which means that no other Indian player can ever use the same number jersey again.

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