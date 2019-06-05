'Dhoni does the rest': Watch- Another day, another quick stumping, another record for MSD during India vs South Africa

India started their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. It is a new day and a new tournament with new challenges. However, somethings in life are permanent- like MS Dhoni taking the bails off in lightening speed to stump a batsman.

During India's encounter against South Africa, fans got to see another typical MS Dhoni stumping. Yuzvendra Chahal had done the job- Akile Phehlukwayo was totally beaten as stepped out to hit him with the spin.

The ball went to MS Dhoni who at first could not hold onto it cleanly. The ball popped out of his hand, but Dhoni did not lose focus and collected it off the second attempt to effect another quick stumping.

Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.