'Dhoni does the rest': Watch- Another day, another quick stumping, another record for MSD during India vs South Africa

IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India's encounter with South Africa witnessed another display of Dhoni's quick glovework.
India started their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. It is a new day and a new tournament with new challenges. However, somethings in life are permanent- like MS Dhoni taking the bails off in lightening speed to stump a batsman.
During India's encounter against South Africa, fans got to see another typical MS Dhoni stumping. Yuzvendra Chahal had done the job- Akile Phehlukwayo was totally beaten as stepped out to hit him with the spin.
The ball went to MS Dhoni who at first could not hold onto it cleanly. The ball popped out of his hand, but Dhoni did not lose focus and collected it off the second attempt to effect another quick stumping.
Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
1. Chahal beats Akile, Dhoni does the rest
It was not a perfect stumping. MS Dhoni could not see the ball as he was blinded by the swing of the bat initially. He still managed to take the ball after a little bobble. Dhoni was quick on the ball and had very much time to regain his composure. He then quickly too the bails off while Andile was far down the pitch.\
And here goes Phehlukwayo... If you are out of the line and ball goes in Dhoni's hand... there is no chance left for you to survive..! #SAvIND #INDvSA #SAvIN https://t.co/tkTABHvIri pic.twitter.com/SuFc5Sj4q0— thinkingdat (@thinkingdat) June 5, 2019
2. 'MS Dhoni's first wicket in World Cup 2019'
MS Dhoni fans hailed the stumping with some calling it his 'first wicket' in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
First wicket for Dhoni in #CWC19— cricBC (@cricBC) June 5, 2019
*Dhoni behind the stumps in world cups*— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 5, 2019
2011 : Quick
2015 : Quicker
2019 : Quickest
Who says age slows you down? #INDvSA
Dhoni is captaining Kohli on how to captain Rohit Sharma. Nice hierarchy.— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 5, 2019
3. Another day, another record for MS Dhoni
The stumping also took MS Dhoni to another record. He joined Moin Khan's record for most stumpings in List-A cricket. Both Khan and Dhoni have MS Dhoni has now made 139 stumpings now.
MS Dhoni has now made 139 stumpings in List-A cricket - the joint most alongwith Moin Khan.#SAvIND— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 5, 2019
Dhoni also overtook Brendon McCullam in list of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in World Cups.
Most dismissals in World Cup:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 5, 2019
54 - Sangakkara
52 - Gilchrist
33 - MS Dhoni*
32 - McCullum
31 - Boucher