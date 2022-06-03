Deepak Chahar shares inside pics from his sangeet with wifey Jaya Bhardwaj, see viral photos

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got married to Jaya Bhardwaj on June 2, in Agra. After his marriage, Chahar shared pictures of his sangeet ceremony.
The wedding is said to have taken place at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. After tying the knot with Jaya Bhardwaj, Chahar on Friday, took to Instagram to share inside pics of his grand sangeet ceremony.
Without further ado, let's a sneak peek into the sangeet of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj:
1. Deepak Chahar shares dreamy photos with Jaya Bhardwaj from his sangeet
After his colourful wedding on June 2, Deepak Chahar on Friday shared dreamy photos of himself, along with his wifey Jaya Bhardwaj. By the looks of it, the pictures are from the sangeet ceremony of the newly-wed couple.
2. Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj's viral dance videos from Sangeet
A couple of days before the duo took the seven vows, the internet was flooded with photos and videos of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj as they practised dance moves for their sangeet ceremony. While the groom looked dapper in a red kurta, his bride Jaya looked surreal in a blue designer saree.
3. Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj's sizzling chemistry
While the Chennai Super Kings pacer didn't write anything in the caption apart from a 'couple' emoji, he had earlier penned down a heartfelt note for his wifey Jaya, while sharing their wedding pics. In the inside pics from their sangeet ceremony, the sizzling chemistry of the couple might surely melt the hearts of their fans.
4. Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj's dance
In one of the pictures shared by Deepak Chahar from his sangeet ceremony, the couple can be seen showing off their dance moves, for which they had been practising for some time. Earlier, the star bowled had famously proposed to Jaya during IPL 2021 in UAE, after CSK's match versus Punjab Kings.
5. Deepak Chahar's heartfelt note for his lady love Jaya Bhardwaj
Deepak Chahar while sharing the picture from his wedding with Jaya had penned a beautiful note for his wifey. He wrote, "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us".
