CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'
Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming back feels…’
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'
Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities
Explosives Evidence: Negligence kills nine at Nowgam
IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami join LSG, Nitish Rana moves to DC, see full list of traded players here
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 15, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
1.Jajeja returns to RR
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to return to his original franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, as CSK traded him with Sanju Samson for the next IPL season.
2.Important part of CSK
For 12 seasons, Jadeja has been associated with the Yellow Army and played a major role in making CSK one of the most successful teams of the cash-rich tournament.
3.CSK pays tribute to Jadeja
On Jadeja's departure, CSK paid a heartfelt tribute to the all-rounder and shared several pictures and videos featuring the player in yellow jersey over the years.
4.Jadeja's stint with CSK
Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 and has been associated with the franchise until now, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned for two years.
5.Jadeja's connection with RR
Jadeja made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the tournament.