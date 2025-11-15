FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics

In an anticipated move ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction, Chennai Super Kings traded in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with Rajasthan Royals for Sanju Samson.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 15, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

1.Jajeja returns to RR

Jajeja returns to RR
1

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to return to his original franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, as CSK traded him with Sanju Samson for the next IPL season.

 

2.Important part of CSK

Important part of CSK
2

For 12 seasons, Jadeja has been associated with the Yellow Army and played a major role in making CSK one of the most successful teams of the cash-rich tournament.

 

3.CSK pays tribute to Jadeja

CSK pays tribute to Jadeja
3

On Jadeja's departure, CSK paid a heartfelt tribute to the all-rounder and shared several pictures and videos featuring the player in yellow jersey over the years.

 

4.Jadeja's stint with CSK

Jadeja's stint with CSK
4

Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 and has been associated with the franchise until now, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned for two years.

 

5.Jadeja's connection with RR

Jadeja's connection with RR
5

Jadeja made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

