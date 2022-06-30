CSK batter Robin Uthappa, wife Shheethal to be parents again - share beautiful photos

As the couple shared a lot of pics of pregnancy, let's have a look at some of these adorable pictures.
Robin Uthappa, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, shared a lot of photos with his wife Shheethal and son Neale Nolan Uthappa.
However, this year, the photos shared showed a different glow on the face of Shheethal as the couple is expecting their second child soon.
1. Robin Uthappa's pregnant wife Shheethal
India cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal had posted photos on Instagram sharing various stages of her pregnancy on Instagram.
2. Robin Uthappa and wife with their son Neale Nolan Uthappa
Talking about Shheethal, she too was a professional tennis player according to her Instagram profile. She used to play tennis from the age of nine and retired at the age of 33.
3. Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan Uthappa excited
The photos show how soon-to-be elder brother Neale Nolan Uthappa is excited about his younger sibling.
4. Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal's marriage
Robin had met Shheethal in college where she was his senior. The couple tied the knot on March 3, 2016.
5. Neale Nolan Uthappa
Neale Nolan Uthappa was born on October 10, 2017. Now the couple is very excited about their second child.