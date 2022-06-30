CSK batter Robin Uthappa, wife Shheethal to be parents again - share beautiful photos

As the couple shared a lot of pics of pregnancy, let's have a look at some of these adorable pictures.

Robin Uthappa, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, shared a lot of photos with his wife Shheethal and son Neale Nolan Uthappa.

However, this year, the photos shared showed a different glow on the face of Shheethal as the couple is expecting their second child soon.

