Road to T20 World Cup: From Asia Cup to West Indies tour, crucial matches as India begins preparations

Here are all the crucial games in Team India's upcoming schedule before the T20 World Cup 2022, as the Men in Blue begin their preparations.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India have a packed schedule ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. After failing to reach the knockout rounds in the spectacle last year, the Men in Blue will be hoping to go all the way.
And, in order to finalise their squad, and fine-tune all the details, they have a lot of matches lined up including the upcoming series against West Indies, Zimbabwe, Asia Cup and T20I series vs Australia just before the World Cup.
Here are all the matches in India's schedule before the T20 World Cup:
1. India's tour of West Indies
The first assignment in India's schedule before the T20 World Cup 2022, will be their tour of West Indies wherein the Men in Blue will play 3ODIs and five T20I matches.
Rohit Sharma's men finish their tour of the UK on July 17, after which they will fly to the Caribbean, with the first ODI scheduled to begin on July 22.
The third ODI is slated for July 27, after which the T20I series begins on 29 July, and the tour of West Indies concludes on 7th August.
2. India vs Sri Lanka - 2 T20Is
While Team India were scheduled to play two T20Is against Sri Lanka in the island nation, but given the current turmoil Sri Lanka currently find themselves in, there has been no confirmation regarding the same. The two T20Is against the Lankans were slated to be played in August.
3. India's tour of Zimbabwe
Rohit Sharma's side will continue to be on road, even after the conclusion of their West Indies tour. While there has been no confirmation regarding the Sri Lanka games, India will most certainly play three ODIs against Zimbabwe. The tour is expected to commence on 18th August, while the third and last ODI is scheduled for 22 August.
4. Asia Cup 2022
The Asia Cup 2022 will begin from August 27, with India vs Pakistan match one of the highlights of the tournament. Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and will help Team India fine-tune their skills against some of Asia's biggest heavyweights.
5. India vs Australia
The final frontier before the spectacle, BCCI are planning to help the Men in Blue acclimatize to Australian pitches and weather in the perfect way by playing 3 T20I games, albeit pending confirmation, against the hosts of ICC T20 World Cup, Australia. What better than facing the reigning T20 World Cup champs at their home?