Road to T20 World Cup: From Asia Cup to West Indies tour, crucial matches as India begins preparations

Here are all the crucial games in Team India's upcoming schedule before the T20 World Cup 2022, as the Men in Blue begin their preparations.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have a packed schedule ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. After failing to reach the knockout rounds in the spectacle last year, the Men in Blue will be hoping to go all the way.

And, in order to finalise their squad, and fine-tune all the details, they have a lot of matches lined up including the upcoming series against West Indies, Zimbabwe, Asia Cup and T20I series vs Australia just before the World Cup.

Here are all the matches in India's schedule before the T20 World Cup: