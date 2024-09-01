Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Numerous players have garnered recognition, success, and financial rewards by excelling in the IPL. However, not all IPL participants were able to sustain lengthy careers in the sport.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced in 2008, bringing together renowned Indian cricketers and international players under one umbrella. The primary objective of the tournament was to provide emerging Indian cricketers with a platform to exhibit their skills. Additionally, the league offered them the chance to compete against global stars before representing India on the international stage.
Numerous players have garnered recognition, success, and financial rewards by excelling in the IPL. However, not all IPL participants were able to sustain lengthy careers in the sport. Regrettably, some individuals only had the opportunity to showcase their talents in a single match.
1. Brad Haddin
Haddin was known for his incredible agility behind the stumps, making some truly phenomenal diving catches during his time playing for Australia. He even had a stint in the IPL back in 2011, representing KKR. However, his time in the tournament was short-lived, as he only played one game against RCB. In that match, he managed to score 18 runs off 11 balls, including a couple of boundaries and a six, at a strike rate of 163.64.
2. Mashrafe Mortaza
Mortaza, a prominent leader in Bangladesh cricket, played a crucial role in transforming his country's approach to the game. Under his captaincy, Bangladesh reached new heights by making it to a knockout game in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they faced off against India. In 2009, Mortaza had the chance to play in the IPL for the Knight Riders. Unfortunately, his debut game against the Deccan Chargers didn't go as planned. He ended up giving away 26 runs in the last over to Rohit Sharma, resulting in a total of 58 runs in four overs.
3. Damien Martyn
Martyn was a quiet hero during Australia's golden era, often overshadowed by his star-studded teammates. Despite this, he played some crucial innings that helped his team win games. In 2010, Martyn unexpectedly landed an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals. He only got to play one game that season before being released. In that game, he scored 19 runs off 24 balls, including a boundary, at a strike rate of 79.17. It was his only taste of IPL action, but he made the most of it.
4. Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the 'Rawalpindi Express', was famous for his lightning-fast pace, making him one of the quickest bowlers in cricket history. When he made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders, it was absolutely amazing. In a match against Delhi Daredevils, Akhtar bowled a spell that will be talked about for years to come, taking four wickets for just 11 runs. He even managed to dismiss big names like Virender Sehwag and AB de Villiers, proving why he was a nightmare for batsmen everywhere. Unfortunately, this turned out to be his only appearance in the IPL. This decision was influenced by a number of controversies surrounding his career, including fitness problems and bans.
5. Younis Khan
Younis Khan, a legendary cricketer from Pakistan, was known for his elegant batting style. He made history by leading Pakistan to their first T20 World Cup victory in 2009. In 2008, he even played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. However, in his debut match, he only scored 3 runs off 7 balls.
6. Mohammad Ashraful
Once a prominent batter for Bangladesh, the former skipper was known for his elegant batting style. He was a star player with immense talent during his time on the field. In 2009, Ashraful even managed to secure an IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians. However, his performance in his only game was not great, as he only scored 2 runs off 10 deliveries.
7. Andre Nel
The South African fast bowler, famous for his aggressive bowling and even more aggressive sledging, signed with the Mumbai Indians. Many fans were excited to see Nel bring his fiery spirit to the IPL, but unfortunately, he only played in one match. His performance was lackluster and didn't live up to his intimidating reputation on the international stage.