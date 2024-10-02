Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Take a look at the list of sportspeople who have excelled in multiple sports for their country.
Representing one's country is a profound honor for any athlete, showcasing their hard work and dedication to their sport. While many athletes face challenges in breaking into national teams, some have accomplished the remarkable feat of representing their country in multiple sports. Take a look at the list of sportspeople who have excelled in multiple sports for their country.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal rose to fame following his exceptional performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2015 and 2016 IPL seasons, ultimately earning him a spot on India's national cricket team. Despite his cricketing achievements, Chahal's lesser-known background in chess sets him apart as the only individual to have represented India in both chess and cricket. His name is even listed on the World Chess Federation's website.
2. Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Rhodes, widely recognized as one of the most exceptional fielders in cricket, also showcased his talents in hockey while representing South Africa. He was chosen to compete in the 1992 Olympics, however, unfortunately, the team did not qualify. Despite this setback, Rhodes was once again offered a spot on the 1996 Olympic squad, but had to decline due to a hamstring injury.
Throughout his career, Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa, maintaining an impressive average of 35 in both formats. He is most notably remembered for his remarkable diving run out of Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup.
3. Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff, a formidable 6-foot tall athlete, played a pivotal role in England's triumphant 2005 Ashes victory. He showcased his exceptional skills by scoring 402 runs, including three fifties and a century, and also taking 24 wickets, which ultimately earned him the prestigious Man of the Series award. Following his retirement from cricket in 2009, Flintoff transitioned into the world of boxing, capitalizing on his impressive physique. He made a successful debut in November 2012, defeating Richard Dawson. However, Flintoff decided to retire from boxing shortly after his debut match.
4. Ian Botham
Ian Botham is widely recognized as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, boasting an impressive record of over 5,000 runs and 383 Test wickets. He etched his name in the annals of cricket history by achieving a remarkable feat - being the first player to score a century and take 10 wickets in the same Test match. His standout performance in the 1981 Ashes series has become the stuff of legend.
In addition to his cricketing prowess, Botham also dabbled in football, showcasing his skills as a centre-half for Yeovil Town and Scunthorpe United from 1978 to 1985. During his time with Scunthorpe United, he made 11 appearances in the English Football League.
5. Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates is renowned as one of the top all-rounders in women's cricket, holding the record as New Zealand's leading run-scorer in ODIs with over 5700 runs, including an impressive 13 centuries. In addition to her cricket achievements, Bates also represented New Zealand in basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and played in the Australian Women's National Basketball League. However, she made the decision to focus solely on cricket after being appointed as New Zealand's cricket captain in 2011.
6. Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry, a renowned figure in women's cricket, made her international debut at the age of 17 in 2007. She showcased her exceptional skills by emerging as Australia's top wicket-taker in the 2010 Women's T20 World Cup final. Not only excelling in cricket, but Perry also demonstrated her talent in football by representing Australia in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. She made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in both cricket and football World Cups.
7. Sir Vivian Richards
Vivian Richards, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest players, briefly dabbled in football by representing Antigua and Barbuda during the 1974 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, it was in cricket where Richards truly made his mark. Known for his aggressive batting style, he played pivotal roles in West Indies' World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979. Richards' impressive run-scoring ability is evident in his career statistics, with 8,540 runs in Tests and 6,721 in ODIs.