Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

2/7

Jonty Rhodes, widely recognized as one of the most exceptional fielders in cricket, also showcased his talents in hockey while representing South Africa. He was chosen to compete in the 1992 Olympics, however, unfortunately, the team did not qualify. Despite this setback, Rhodes was once again offered a spot on the 1996 Olympic squad, but had to decline due to a hamstring injury.

Throughout his career, Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa, maintaining an impressive average of 35 in both formats. He is most notably remembered for his remarkable diving run out of Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup.