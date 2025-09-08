Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Sep 08, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli
His former RCB teammate is the first in the list of his all-time IPL Playing XI.
2.Chris Gayle
After Kohli, Gayle put himself in the list of all-time IPL Playing XI.
3.Suresh Raina
Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Suresh Raina is also on the list. He is also among the top 5 most run-getters in the cash-rich league.
4.KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the next one in the list. He has over 5,000 runs in 145 IPL matches so far at an average of 46.21.
5.AB de Villiers
Proteas star player AB de Villiers, who has 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches, also made it into Chris Gayle's list of all-time IPL Playing XI.
6.Ravindra Jadeja
Another Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder is on the list, and his name is Ravindra Jadeja. He has 3,260 runs and 170 wickets to his name. He is also considered one of the most reliable players on the field.
7.MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is the most successful skipper in IPL history so far. Under his leadership and stellar work behind the stumps have won CSK five titles.
8.Dwayne Bravo
His West Indies teammate and pacer Dwayne Bravo is next on Gayle's list.
9.Sunil Narine
Another all-rounder that made it into Gayle's list of all-time IPL Playing XI is his former West Indies teammate, Sunil Narine.
10.Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the second leading wicket-taker in IPL history, is on the list in the bowling department.
11.Jasprit Bumrah
One of the best bowlers of current generation, Jasprit Bumrah, has also been picked by Chris Gayle for his list of all-time IPL Playing XI.