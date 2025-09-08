FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

CRICKET

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

In a recent interview, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter picked his all-time Playing XI, which includes several big names but also misses several legendary Indian players like Rohit Sharma. Check out the complete list here.

Aseem Sharma | Sep 08, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
1

His former RCB teammate is the first in the list of his all-time IPL Playing XI.

2.Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle
2

After Kohli, Gayle put himself in the list of all-time IPL Playing XI. 

3.Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
3

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Suresh Raina is also on the list. He is also among the top 5 most run-getters in the cash-rich league.

4.KL Rahul

KL Rahul
4

KL Rahul is the next one in the list. He has over 5,000 runs in 145 IPL matches so far at an average of 46.21.

5.AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers
5

Proteas star player AB de Villiers, who has 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches, also made it into Chris Gayle's list of all-time IPL Playing XI.

6.Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja
6

Another Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder is on the list, and his name is Ravindra Jadeja. He has 3,260 runs and 170 wickets to his name. He is also considered one of the most reliable players on the field.

7.MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
7

MS Dhoni is the most successful skipper in IPL history so far. Under his leadership and stellar work behind the stumps have won CSK five titles.

8.Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo
8

His West Indies teammate and pacer Dwayne Bravo is next on Gayle's list.

9.Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine
9

Another all-rounder that made it into Gayle's list of all-time IPL Playing XI is his former West Indies teammate, Sunil Narine.

10.Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the second leading wicket-taker in IPL history, is on the list in the bowling department.

11.Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
11

One of the best bowlers of current generation, Jasprit Bumrah, has also been picked by Chris Gayle for his list of all-time IPL Playing XI.

