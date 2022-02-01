IPL 2022: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes - Star players unavailable for mega-auction

Here are some star players who will not be available for the IPL 2022 auction.
590 - the number of cricketers that will be going under the hammer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru during the mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 15th edition will see some of the biggest stars of world cricket come together and light up the prestigious tournament.
Amongst 590 players, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. However, there are a few star players who decided to opt-out of the league for their own reasons.
In fact, following an underwhelming performance at the Ashes 2021-22 series, several English players will be notable absentees from the upcoming auction list.
Here are some star players who will not be available for the IPL 2022 auction.
1. Jofra Archer
Surely this is a strange entry to this list after Jofra Archer himself said he is available for the mega auction, has given himself a base price of INR 2 crore.
However, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises that the 26-year-old England pacer's participation in this year's IPL will be doubtful owing to his current injury status.
His name has been added to the auction because the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) informed the BCCI that he is sure to play in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Barbados-born England spearhead will be the lone new inclusion from the English countryside.
2. Ben Stokes
Surely it's the end of the era as the Universe Boss Chis Gayle did not sign up for the upcoming mega-auction. The southpaw was one of the most prolific run-scorer in the history of the cash-rich tournament.
His 175-run knock is still the highest score in the tournament's history. The ageing superstar has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) being his last stint.
3. Sam Curran
English all-rounder Sam Curran, who tasted decent success in the Indian Premier League, shocked all after saying he did not want to be a part of the next season.
He was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping INR 5.50 crore in IPL 2020, however, the sounth-indian side decide to release him ahead of this year’s auction.
He had even sustained an injury during last year’s IPL and was eventually ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Still not being 100 per cent fit could have led to him not being available.
4. Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who returned to competitive cricket in Ashes after recovering from injury and a mental health break, decided to take a break from the IPL. He was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) after he missed most of IPL 2021 due to injury.
While bio-bubble fatigue was one of the key reasons why Stokes made the big call ahead of the IPL 2022, the Ashes debacle, also saw him wanting to focus on Test cricket.
He has played 43 matches in IPL so far scoring 920 runs and picking up 28 wickets. He was also named Most Valuable Player award in 2017.
5. Mitchell Starc
While Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc had a few days back given a hint that he might put his name up for the IPL auction and return after 7 years, he however, said he was unavailable for the 15th edition.
In the past, Starc played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) only, and while he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018, he sufferend an injury which forced him out of the tournament.