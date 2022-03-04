Can Virat Kohli become first Indian to join elite club of 9 players who scored century in their 100th Test match?

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th game against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
100 - it's always a milestone for a cricketer, but imagine playing your 100th game and even scoring a century? How special that would be. These players have put in years of hard work, enduring rough patches in their careers but have gone on to emerge victorious shows their dedication towards the game.
The fact that in more than 14 decades of Test match cricket, as of November 2021, only 70 cricketers have reached this landmark, speaks about the enormity of the milestone.
However, when talking about who made their 100th Test match even more special, by scoring a century in their milestone Test, well, there have just been just 9 batsmen who have managed to score a ton. What's to be learned here is that there is no Indian on this list.
So with former India skipper Virat Kohli all set to play his 100th game against Sri Lanka in Mohali, will he break his century drought and join this elite club of players?
1. Sir Colin Cowdrey
The first-ever cricketer to achieve this feat was Sir Colin Cowdrey from England. The batting legend had played 114 Test matches for his country and scored 7624 runs at an average of 44.06. He had also scored 22 hundreds and 38 fifties in Test cricket.
In his 100th Test match against arch-rivals Australia, the right-hander scored 104 off 247 deliveries. His three-figure knock had helped England post a commanding total of 409 runs in their first innings and in reply to that, the Aussies could muster just 222 runs.
In their second innings, England went on to declare with the scorecard reading 142/3, which set the kangaroos a target of 330 for victory. The Australian side had managed to play 28.2 overs with the score reading 68/1 and saw the match end in a draw.
Talking about Cowdrey, he had played his last Test match for his country in the year 1975. The England legend passed away in the year 2000.
2. Javed Miandad
Next on the list is Pakistan's Javed Miandad, who had ripped apart the Indian bowling attack as he scored 289 balls 145. The right-handed batting behemoth had helped his side to pile up a total of 699 runs on the board, in reply to India's first innings total of 509.
While the high scoring encounter had ended in a draw, it was surely a batting feast as there were as many as four centurions in the match, three of them from Pakistan.
As far as his cricketing career is concerned, Miandad was part of the core group for 17 years, and surely will go down as one of the finest willow wielders of his generation.
He played 124 Tests and scored 8832 runs at an average of 52.57. He also scored 23 hundreds, six double hundreds and 43 fifties. He last game was played in December 1993 against Zimbabwe.
3. Sir Gordon Greenidge
Sir Gordon Greenidge, in his cricketing years, had destroyed several bowling attacks as he went on to play 108 Test matches for his country and scored 7558 runs at an average of 44.72. The legendary batsman had also scored 19 hundreds and 34 fifties in his career.
Talking about his 100th Test game, the right-hander had a memorable one by pummeling the England bowling attack at Antigua. Opening the batting, he scored 149 runs off just 207 balls which helped his side thrash the England outfit by an innings and 32 runs.
Having played for 17 years, the batting legend retired from the game in the year 1991. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for the West Indies in Test cricket.
4. Alec Stewart
Another man from England who scored a century in his 100th Test match was Alec Stewart. The wicketkeeper-batter played his 100th Test in August 2000 and had also won the Man of the Match award at Manchester.
In the milestone game, the West Indies batted first but were bowled out for just 157 runs. In reply, England went on to score 303, with Stewart leading the charge. His innings was studded with 13 fours and he scored a 153 ball 105.
However, the Windies came back hard with the bat in the second essay, and scored 438, with Brian Lara scoring a blistering 112. The English side was set a target of 293 for victory in their second innings. The hosts ended their second innings at 80/1, and the match ended in a draw.
As for Stewart, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer for England and has plundered 8463 runs. He represented England in 133 Tests.
5. Inzamam ul Haq
Another Pakistani on the list is Inzamam ul Haq, who had played his 100th Test for his country in March 2005 against arch-rivals India.
The right-handed batting gladiator went on to score 184 runs for his side and helped them to pile up a mammoth first innings total of 570 runs on the board. In reply, India were bowled out for 449.
In the second innings, Pakistan declared after their scoreboard read 261/2 and set India a target of 383 for victory and surely under the pressure, the Indian batting lineup crumbled, as Pakistan won the match by 168 runs.
As for Inzamam, in his career, he scored 8829 runs in 119 Tests, and is the third most prolific run-scorer for Pakistan, only behind Younis Khan and Javed Miandad.
6. Ricky Ponting
Australian legend Ricky Ponting, in his unparalleled Test career, featured in 168 Test matches and piled up 13378 runs at an average of 51.85. In fact, the former Australian skipper has achieved a feat that no batsman in the history of Test cricket has ever achieved before.
He celebrated his 100th Test against South Africa at Sydney in 2006 by scoring hundreds in both the innings and being the only batsman to do so.
The Proteas had won the toss and opted to bat first as they piled up a total of 451 runs in their first innings. Jacques Kallis and Ashwell Prince both had gone on to score hundreds. In reply, Australia was bowled out for 359, with Ponting leading from the front.
He scored a 174 ball 120, studded with 12 fours and a six whcih had proved to be the driving force behind Australia crossing the 350-run mark.
Talking about the second innings, South Africa declared with their score reading 194/6 and set the kangaroos a target of 288 for victory. Ponting stood up yet again and scored 143 off just 159 balls, as Australia romped home with 8 wickets to spare.
7. Graeme Smith
South African batter Graeme Smith, who featured in 117 Test matches for his country, had scored 9265 runs at an average of 48.26, including 27 hundreds and 38 fifties. The left-hander had scored a sensational hundred against England in his 100th Test in London.
England had batted first and posted a total of 385 runs on the board. However, the South African willow wielders inflicted a painful assault on the England bowlers and in their first innings, the Proteas scored 637/2, with Hashim Amla scoring a magical 311.
As for Smith, he scored 131 at the top of the order and his innings consisted of 273 deliveries, with him smashing 20 fours. The South African batting assault had allowed them to thrash England by an innings and 12 runs.
As for Smith, he had played his last Test for his country in the year 2014 against Australia.
8. Hashim Amla
Another South African to achieve this feat was Hashim Amla, who in his 100th Test against Sri Lanka at Johannesburg in 2017, scored a fantabulous 134 off 265 deliveries. His innings was studded with 16 fours, which allowed South Africa to post 426 runs on the board in their first innings.
However, Sri Lanka in their first innings was bowled out for just 131, with none of their batsmen even scoring a half-century. They were made to follow on, and in the second innings too, the Islanders failed to put up a solid performance.
Dimuth Karunaratne was the top scorer for his side, scoring 50. However, he received no support from his fellow willow wielders, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 177 in their second essay. As for the Proteas, they crushed their opponents by an innings and 118 runs.
Talking about Amla's highly distinguished career in Test cricket, he played 124 matches and scored 9282 runs at an average of 46.64. He is also the only South African batsman to score a triple hundred in Tests. He also scored 28 centuries and 41 half-centuries in his career.
9. Joe Root
Joining the elite club recently was England skipper Joe Root who helped England put on a commanding total of 578 runs on the board in the first innings of the first Test against India.
The batting legend had faced 377 deliveries in his innings and scored 218 runs, as the Indian bowling attack was rendered ineffective by his stroke play.
Not just that, Root played a pivotal role in England obtaining stranglehold of the first Test match and were in a good position to dominate the rest of the game. Root is also the only batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test.
In exactly 100 Tests, Root has scored close to 8500 runs at an average in excess of 50. He has also scored 49 fifties and 20 hundreds in his Test career.