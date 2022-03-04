Can Virat Kohli become first Indian to join elite club of 9 players who scored century in their 100th Test match?

100 - it's always a milestone for a cricketer, but imagine playing your 100th game and even scoring a century? How special that would be. These players have put in years of hard work, enduring rough patches in their careers but have gone on to emerge victorious shows their dedication towards the game.

The fact that in more than 14 decades of Test match cricket, as of November 2021, only 70 cricketers have reached this landmark, speaks about the enormity of the milestone.

However, when talking about who made their 100th Test match even more special, by scoring a century in their milestone Test, well, there have just been just 9 batsmen who have managed to score a ton. What's to be learned here is that there is no Indian on this list.

So with former India skipper Virat Kohli all set to play his 100th game against Sri Lanka in Mohali, will he break his century drought and join this elite club of players?