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Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

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Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

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Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

After a win against Delhi Capitals, CSK have revived their Playoff qualification hopes despite missing the services of MS Dhoni in the tournament so far. Check Chennai's qualification chances for the next round.

Aseem Sharma | May 08, 2026, 09:43 PM IST

1.CSK reach double digits in Points Table

CSK reach double digits in Points Table
1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have still kept their IPL 2026 hopes alive despite the absence of MS Dhoni throughout the season so far. After a win against Delhi Capitals in Match 48, CSK moved to double digits on the Points Table and established their contention for the tightly-packed Playoff race.

 

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2.Can CSK qualify for Playoffs with remaining matches?

Can CSK qualify for Playoffs with remaining matches?
2

CSK has 10 points in 10 games, and with still four matches remaining, it can still qualify for the next round if results go in their favour.

 

3.How many wins required to qualify?

How many wins required to qualify?
3

Over the years in IPL, 16 points have usually been a comfortable mark for a team to qualify for the Playoffs; however, sometimes 14 points are also enough, depending on the Net Run Rate (NRR). It means CSK need at least three wins (6 points) out of four matches to stay in control of their qualification chances.

 

4.Competition for Top 4

Competition for Top 4
4

The positive for CSK is that several other teams like Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders are also struggling for consistency, making the Playoff race open.

 

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5.Recent matches and upcoming fixtures

Recent matches and upcoming fixtures
5

Another positive of the Yellow Army is that CSK witnessed an improved batting performance in the recent games despite the absence of Dhoni from the Playing XI. CSK set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 10, again the Rishabh Pant and Co on May 15, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18, and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 21.

 

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