Buttler slams fastest World Cup ton for England, Pakistan end losing streak: Top moments from Pak vs Eng clash

World Cup 2019: Pakistan shocked hosts England as they registered their first WC win in 2019. Playing at Trent Bridge, the men-in-green ended their long losing streak in one-day international cricket by winning by 14 runs.

Joe Root and Jos Buttler's ton made sure to guide the team towards the imposing target of 349. But once they were out, the tail had too much to do.

More than 650 runs were said to have been scored in the match.

Here are the best statistics from Pakistan vs England World Cup clash: