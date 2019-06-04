Buttler slams fastest World Cup ton for England, Pakistan end losing streak: Top moments from Pak vs Eng clash

Here are the best statistics from Pakistan vs England World Cup clash.
World Cup 2019: Pakistan shocked hosts England as they registered their first WC win in 2019. Playing at Trent Bridge, the men-in-green ended their long losing streak in one-day international cricket by winning by 14 runs.
Joe Root and Jos Buttler's ton made sure to guide the team towards the imposing target of 349. But once they were out, the tail had too much to do.
More than 650 runs were said to have been scored in the match.
Here are the best statistics from Pakistan vs England World Cup clash:
1. Pakistan end losing streak
Pakistan ended their 11-man losing streak in one-day internationals (ODIs) after defeating hosts England.
England (334) v Pakistan (348) was also the second highest scoring game in Cricket World Cup history after Australia v Sri Lanka in March 2015 (688).
No team has ever chased down a total of 328 or more in a Cricket World Cup match. The previous chase was in 2011 when Ireland beat England’s first innings total of 327.
(Image: Reuters)
2. First time England lose ODI at home when chasing
This is the first time that England lost an ODI at home when chasing since September 5th, 2015 - which was 21 matches ago.
They, however, became the joint-highest at achieving 300+ totals in most consecutive ODI innings for a team. Australia (6) in 2007, England (6) in 2019, Sri Lanka (5), 2006 and India (5), 2017.
(Image: AFP)
3. First time a team lost after scoring two hundreds
This is the first time, two players have scored centuries for England in a World Cup game. However, this is also the first time, two players have scored centuries in a World Cup defeat.
While Jos Buttler scored 103 runs from 75 deliveries, Joe Root hit 15 ODI centuries since his debut in May 2013.
(Image: Reuters and PTI)
4. Jos Buttler slams fastest World Cup ton for England
Jos Buttler slammed 103 runs from 75 deliveries. It is the ninth fastest century in Cricket World Cup history.
His 75-ball ton is also the fastest ever in a World Cup by an England player.
Jos Buttler has hit 300+ boundary fours in his ODI career; the 14th England player to reach this landmark.
(Image: Reuters)
5. Shoaib Malik features in a World Cup game after 12 years
Shoaib Malik achieved the second-longest gap between two appearances in the World Cup. He was brought in for Haris Sohail.
The all-rounder last appeared in this competition way back in 2007 where Pakistan’s campaign lasted only three games due to the defeats against the Windies and Ireland.
Anderson Cummins (WI/CAN) leads with 14 years and 362 days, Shoaib Malik (PAK) with 12 years and 74 days and, Liam Plunkett (ENG) with 12 years and 39 days.
(Image: AFP)