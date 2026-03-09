Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Shots fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the pop star was inside, suspected woman arrested
Viral video: Malaika Arora's cosy dance moment with MTV Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch
Explained: Why US, Donald Trump, want India to buy Russian oil despite economic sanctions? No, it's not altruism, it's America First!
Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Chowdhury passes away at 80 after cardiac arrest
Delhi: 2 dead as DTC bus crashes into vehicles in Nangloi; locals hold protest
Big relief for Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case; gets interim bail for 10 days
US-Israel-Iran war is 'blessing in disguise', say film exhibitors after Toxic gets postponed due to Middle East crisis, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2
US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo's Delhi-Manchester flight makes U-turn after 7 hours amid Middle East crisis
Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut in Hurun Global Rich List 2026 with massive net worth of $1.3 billion
Imtiaz Ali says he wanted Heer to stay alive in Rockstar, reveals why Nargis Fakhri's character died in Ranbir Kapoor film
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 09, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
1.Axar Patel
The vice-captain of Team India's T20I side celebrated the big night with his wife Meha Patel and son Haksh.
2.Jasprit Bumrah
The Player of the Match of the final game of the T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah, celebrated India's victory with his wife Sanjana Ganesan and his mother Daljit Bumrah.
3.Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh, who was busy creating Reels with his teammates, also took out time to celebrate Team India's triumph with his parents. He also shared a series of pictures on his social media handles.
4.Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma also shared a string of pictures on social media wherein he can be seen celebrating the T20 World Cup win with his mother and loved ones.
5.Hardik Pandya
The star all-rounder has never shied away from celebrating openly in front of a big crowd, and last night was no exception. He was spotted with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, sharing hugs and dancing with her.