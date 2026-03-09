FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Take a look at how Team India's star players celebrated their T20 World Cup victory with their loved ones.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 09, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

1.Axar Patel

Axar Patel
1

The vice-captain of Team India's T20I side celebrated the big night with his wife Meha Patel and son Haksh.

2.Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
2

The Player of the Match of the final game of the T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah, celebrated India's victory with his wife Sanjana Ganesan and his mother Daljit Bumrah.

3.Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh
3

Arshdeep Singh, who was busy creating Reels with his teammates, also took out time to celebrate Team India's triumph with his parents. He also shared a series of pictures on his social media handles.

4.Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma
4

Tilak Varma also shared a string of pictures on social media wherein he can be seen celebrating the T20 World Cup win with his mother and loved ones.

5.Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya
5

The star all-rounder has never shied away from celebrating openly in front of a big crowd, and last night was no exception. He was spotted with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, sharing hugs and dancing with her.

