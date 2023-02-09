Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for

India versus Australia has always been an exhilarating, challenging, and intense face-off. Every time these two teams meet, they bring something to the table that keeps the audience captivated.
India and Australia are set to face off in a four-match Test series commencing on February 9. The opening Test is slated to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final up for grabs, both teams are expected to go all out from the very first game.
Here we will take a look at five player battles the fans need to watch out for, as the outcomes of these battles could have a significant impact on the overall outcome of the game.
1. R Ashwin vs David Warner
Ravichandran Ashwin has become a nightmare for the entire Australian batting lineup, particularly for David Warner. The Australians have even gone so far as to recruit a spinner with a similar action to Ashwin in their nets, demonstrating their fear of the Indian off-spinner.
For nearly a decade, Warner has been a mainstay at the top of the Australian batting order. In Australia, he has amassed over 5000 runs at an impressive average of 58.39, including 14 half-centuries and 19 centuries. However, Ashwin's off-spin has been the bane of this prominent left-handed batsman, having dismissed him 10 times in tests. It will be fascinating to see how Warner approaches the challenge of facing Ashwin, whether he opts to attack or defend.
2. Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins
Virat Kohli has a number of challenges to face in this series, and for good reason. As one of the most talented batters in the Indian lineup, the opposition is determined to exploit any weaknesses and get him out. It is no secret that Kohli does not enjoy facing Pat Cummins, and the statistics back this up. In 10 innings in which Cummins has bowled to Kohli, he has dismissed him five times, with Kohli only managing 82 runs at a dismal average of 16.40.
3. Cheteshwar Pujara vs Nathan Lyon
Over the years, Cheteshwar Pujara has developed a unique technique to tackle the Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. He often comes down the track and looks to defend or play the ball to the on side, which he has done successfully in the back-to-back series in 2018-19 and 2020-21. However, this approach carries a great risk as Pujara's bat speed and bat lift can lead to catches at short mid-wicket or leg slip. To counter this, Lyon has employed three field placements - short-leg, short mid-wicket and leg slip - to try and push Pujara onto the back foot. As the two face off in this series, it promises to be an intense mini battle between two of the best in the game.
4. Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith
Steve Smith is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of the modern era, boasting an impressive Test batting average of 60.89. His impressive record is consistent across all nations, and India is no exception, where he averages 60.0 in Test cricket and has an overall Test average of 72.58 against the Indian team.
Ravindra Jadeja, India's all-rounder, has often been a thorn in Smith's side. In Tests, he has taken Smith's wicket four times, and his exceptional fielding has been a major factor in Smith's downfall, as was evidenced in the 2021 Sydney Test when Smith was caught short of the crease.
5. Rohit Sharma vs Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon poses a significant challenge to India's captain. This is the first time the Indian captain has faced Australia, and he will be looking to provide a strong foundation at the top of the batting order and convert it into a lengthy innings. Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Nathan Lyon on six occasions, making for an exciting contest between the two.