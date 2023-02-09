Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for

India versus Australia has always been an exhilarating, challenging, and intense face-off. Every time these two teams meet, they bring something to the table that keeps the audience captivated.

India and Australia are set to face off in a four-match Test series commencing on February 9. The opening Test is slated to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final up for grabs, both teams are expected to go all out from the very first game.

Here we will take a look at five player battles the fans need to watch out for, as the outcomes of these battles could have a significant impact on the overall outcome of the game.