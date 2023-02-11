Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed yet another five-wicket haul, with Ravindra Jadeja taking three as India bowled out Australia for a meager 91 runs in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma's side completely dominated Australia, securing a resounding victory in the first Test of the four-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed yet another five-wicket haul, with Ravindra Jadeja taking three as India bowled out Australia for a meager 91 runs in the second innings. This marked Ashwin's 31st five-for in Test cricket. Earlier, Axar Patel had a career-best performance, scoring 84 (174 balls) in a thrilling 52-run ninth-wicket partnership with Shami, who was at his aggressive best with 37 from 47 balls.

In the second innings, the Australian batters were no match for the Indian spin wizards, as Ashwin and Jadeja ran rampant. The next Test match will commence on February 17th in Delhi.