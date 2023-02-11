Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed yet another five-wicket haul, with Ravindra Jadeja taking three as India bowled out Australia for a meager 91 runs in the second innings.
Rohit Sharma's side completely dominated Australia, securing a resounding victory in the first Test of the four-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
In the second innings, the Australian batters were no match for the Indian spin wizards, as Ashwin and Jadeja ran rampant. The next Test match will commence on February 17th in Delhi.
1. Jadeja's celebration
Ravindra Jadeja exuberantly celebrated the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the third day of the highly-anticipated first cricket Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur.
2. Closing moment of the match
Shami bowled Nathan Lyon (8) to delay tea by another 30 minutes during the third day of the first test match.
3. Ashwin makes Carey fall into his trap
After losing a few early wickets in the post-lunch session on Day 1, Australia's middle-order batsman Alex Carey, attempted to fight back against the Indian spinners. Unfortunately, the plan was unsuccessful as Carey was ensnared by Ashwin's bowling and was dismissed while attempting a reverse sweep.
4. Jadeja gets Cummins
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrated with his teammates after dismissing Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, in a thrilling moment of the match.
5. Ashwin in action
Ashwin celebrated his five-wicket haul with his teammates after dismissing Australia's Alex Carey on the third day of the first cricket test match, eliciting jubilant cheers from the crowd.
6. A special landmark
Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, achieved a remarkable feat on Friday, February 9th, during the first Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit notched his ninth Test century, becoming the first cricketer in history to score hundreds in all three formats of the game as both a player and a captain.
7. Final wicket of the match
India's Mohammed Shami erupted in celebration after dismissing Australia's Scott Boland in a crucial moment of the match.
8. Axar's incredible knock
Axar Patel reaffirmed his status as a formidable Test batsman on Day 2, as he struck an unbeaten 50 in a potentially match-winning partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who himself crafted a magnificent half-century.
9. Comeback from Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja continued his remarkable resurgence with the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3.
10. Victory in Nagpur
Ravichandran Ashwin and his teammates strode triumphantly off the pitch after securing a hard-fought victory in the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur.