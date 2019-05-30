Best catch ever! Ben Stokes takes stunning catch during England vs South Africa in World Cup 2019 - Watch

England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed catch which many termed as one of the greatest catches of all time.

Ben Stokes pulled off a spectacular diving one-handed catch on the boundary during the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 opening match. Stokes was the star for England as they beat South Africa by 104 runs to start their campaign on a winning note.

He top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat. Stokes then 2 wickets and took two catches in the second innings as South Africa were all out for just 207 runs in 39.5 overs.

It was his catch to dismiss Akile Phehlukwayo that prompted many to call it one of the greatest catches of all time.