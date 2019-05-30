Search icon
Best catch ever! Ben Stokes takes stunning catch during England vs South Africa in World Cup 2019 - Watch

England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed catch which many termed as one of the greatest catches of all time.

  May 30, 2019, 11:16 PM IST

Ben Stokes pulled off a spectacular diving one-handed catch on the boundary during the England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 opening match. Stokes was the star for England as they beat South Africa by 104 runs to start their campaign on a winning note. 

He top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat. Stokes then 2 wickets and took two catches in the second innings as South Africa were all out for just 207 runs in 39.5 overs.

It was his catch to dismiss Akile Phehlukwayo that prompted many to call it one of the greatest catches of all time. 

The catch came in the 34th over of the South African innings. Andile Phelukwayo swept Adil Rashid flat and with power. Ben Stokes seemed little out of position as the ball flew towards the deep mid-wicket fence. However, Stokes lunged in the air with one hand looking for the ball. The ball stuck in his hand and remained there as Stoke's whole body was in the air. (Image: Reuters)

If you want to watch in full quality:

It seemed that even Ben Stokes was stunned by what he had done. Fans and experts on Twitter soon started cheering for the superlative effort with many calling it 'one of best catches' ever. (Image: AFP)

Stokes starred in all departments as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday. The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England's 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch in the outfield and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left. He is only the second cricketer to score more than 80 runs, take 2 wickets and take two catches in a World Cup match. (Image: Reuters)

England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday. Apart from Stokes, Jofra Archer was another star for England and took three wickets as South Africa were bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start. Earlier, Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan also made fifties in the hosts' total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat. (Image: AFP)

