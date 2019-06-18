'Before marriage, he wasn't Don Bradman': Twitter slams Veena Malik for trying to put blame of Shoaib's failure on Sania

Twitter reacts to Vina Mallik vs Sania Mirza spat.
A Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.
Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.
"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardous? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? (sic)" Vina tweeted on Monday.
Sania Mirza quickly fired back a replay stating she loves and cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does".
Veena Malik's fired a shot at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, but Sania Mirza's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."
This is how people on Twitter reacted to this entire encounter:
1. 'Well said Sania'
Well said Sania @MirzaSania on the mindless sexism that makes her accountable for another country's defeat. https://t.co/vo1nsWYxy2— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 18, 2019
Sania, you absolutely do not have to reply to such horrible diatribes against you. Please ignore the hate & the misogyny. Keep shining & being amazing as you always have been. You and @realshoaibmalik are couple goals. More power to you both. https://t.co/fBdnww89gM— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) June 18, 2019
Nand bhabi goals#VeenaMalik #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/moxFXYQc6U— amm_Zeee (@mishi_sheikh17) June 18, 2019
The intense cat fight! #SaniaMirza #VeenaMalik lol. pic.twitter.com/hKlpXFk8le— Deependra S Chauhan (@dpendra_chauhan) June 18, 2019
Bhabi Sania shuts down 3rd class actress Veena judgement on 'parenting' with a classy reply #VeenaMalik#SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/QrGqBXSGpz— Ali Asad Malik (@AliasadMalikz) June 18, 2019
2. 'Not a fan of Veena Malik anymore'
Not a Fan of Pakistan Citizen Veena Malik but here Indian Citizen #SaniaMirza is wrong in calling out d ‘Not so Decent’ magazine pictures of Veena Malik when she called her out related to her child on SM. Wonder if Sania has any advice 4 Sunny Leone children when they grow up pic.twitter.com/UG3BlKXCHT— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 18, 2019
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! GOD KNOWS EVERYONE'S INNER FEELINGS AND THOUGHTS OK NOBODY HAS RIGHT TO JUDGE ANYONE ESPECIALLY BY THEIR PAST I STRONGLY STAND AGAINST SANIA MIRZA FOR BODY SHAMMING VEENA MALIK DRAGGING HER PAST TO COVER HER PRESENT MISTAKE SUCH ACT IS INSENSIBLE +— (@dactar2b) June 18, 2019
#SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/HtiuGUCH8o
#SaniaMirza should thank Veena Malik for reviving her lost respect in India. She was called God knows what for marrying Shoaib Malik and faced many hardships. #IndiaWithSania is trending in india. She has been accepted as "Pakistani bahu" by india bcos of @iVeenaKhan pic.twitter.com/lYzrxRw2yC— Khan_Lala (@Hoo_Carez) June 18, 2019
3. People have their say
So , Sania Mirza Deleted this Tweet Where she was Talking about " Not so Decent " Magazine Cover by Veena Malik... Where does that " women can wear anything they want " quote went away ??! She is Herself a Proclaimed feminists. pic.twitter.com/VUJ4CoSS1x— Vivek Sharma (@IMViiku) June 17, 2019
Sania Mirza Showed her cheap mentality when Veena Malik although sarcastically but said the right thing.. And to dodge the bullet she played the slut shaming card.. And then deleted the tweet and posted a shortened tweet. But too late SS taken #bhabhichurail #feelsorry4Malik pic.twitter.com/hLyHXTzW9G— That Psycho (@ssASsaultk) June 17, 2019
Veena Malik mommy-shamed Sania Mirza, and Sania responded by slut-shaming Veena. Okay then.— Haleema Khan (@haleemak_) June 17, 2019
İ used to like @MirzaSania more then @iVeenaKhan but today #veenamalik did a great job and she behave's sensibly and the way #SaniaMirza tweeting is too childish#VeenaMalik we are supporting you. You did not tweet anything wrong but the she reacts tauba https://t.co/DAuIKSrfZF— Adil Malik (@Adil_Malik10) June 17, 2019