'Before marriage, he wasn't Don Bradman': Twitter slams Veena Malik for trying to put blame of Shoaib's failure on Sania

A Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.

Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.



"Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardous? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? (sic)" Vina tweeted on Monday.



Sania Mirza quickly fired back a replay stating she loves and cares about her son a "lot more than anyone else does".



Veena Malik's fired a shot at Shoaib Malik's "junk food" habits, but Sania Mirza's reply was: "I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietitian nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."



