Aseem Sharma | Feb 24, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning century against Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This was Kohli's first hundred in any of his Champions Trophy appearances. However, it was his sixth century in the ICC ODI tournaments. There are a few batters who have scored more centuries than him. Check out the list.
Ricky Ponting - Former Australian skipper has 6 ICC ODI centuries across the Champions Trophy and World Cup editions he played.
David Warner announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs last year. However, over the years Warner has also scored six ODI hundred in ICC events.
Kumar Sangakkara - Former Sri Lankan batter-wicketkeeper also has the same number of ODI centuries in ICC events as Virat Kohli. Overall, he has 25 centuries in his name in the 50-over format.
Shikhar Dhawan, popularly known as 'Gabbar', has an equal number of ODI centuries as Virat Kohli. The former Indian opener is the ambassador of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Sachin Tendulkar - 'Master Blaster' has scored seven centuries including two each in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups. Sachin's last ICC appearance was in the 2011 ODI World Cup when MS Dhoni-led Team India lifted the cup.
Sourav Ganguly - Former Indian skipper is on the list with seven centuries in ICC ODI events. In the 2003 World Cup edition, the veteran player hammered three centuries and scored over 450 runs with a high score of 111.
