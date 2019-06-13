AUS vs PAK in pictures, World Cup 2019: David Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs- as it happened

Live Cricket Score: Latest updates from Australia vs Pakistan (AUS vs PAK) match in World Cup 2019.
David Warner scored his first century since returning from his ban as holders Australia ran out comfortable 41-run winners over Pakistan in the World Cup at Taunton on Wednesday. The opener, back after serving a 12-month suspension for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal, struck 107 in Australia's 307 all out in 49 overs.
Mohammad Amir took five wickets as Pakistan recovered from a poor start to limit Australia's total, and they were well in contention as they reached 136-2 in reply.
When Imam-ul-Haq was caught down the leg side off a wide delivery having just reached his half-century and Mohammad Hafeez fell just short of his when he hit a Finch full toss straight to deep square leg, Pakistan's chances faded.
But a thrilling counter-attack started by Hasan Ali and continued by skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz put them right back in contention at 264-7 with six overs left.
Mitchell Starc settled Australian nerves when he had Riaz caught behind for 45 and two balls later bowled Amir before Sarfaraz was run out for 40 as Pakistan were dismissed for 266.
Pakistan: 266 ( 45.4 overs )
Australia: 307 ( 49 overs )
Australia vs Pakistan: Scorecard
Earlier, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their ICC World Cup match on Wednesday. Australia have left out spinner Adma Zampa and replaced him with fast bowler Kane Richardson while Shaun Marsh came in for injured Marcus Stoinis. Pakistan too have included paceman Shaheen Afridi, leaving out leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
Here's how it all happened:
1. Australia make decent start
Aaron Finch and David Warner started the innings for Australia. Pakistan started well with the ball and did not allow Australian batsmen to score easy runs. Apart from one over of Shaheen Afridi where 17 runs came, the bowlers kept thing really tight. Australia reached 37 in the first seven overs. (Image: AFP)
2. Aaron Finch, David Warner lay solid foundation
Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner batted with mix of caution and aggression and laid a solid foundation for their team. Finch suruvived a close call when Pakistan's LBW review was not accepted based on umpire's call. But other than couple of such moments, there was not much to worry about for Australia. They reached 86 without loss in the powerplay. (Image: AFP)
3. Aaron Finch reaches half-century
Aaron Finch collected consecutive boundaries and then a six as he reached his half-century in just 63 balls. (Image: Reuters)
4. David Warner completes FIFTY
David Warner reached his half-century in the 22nd over. The left-handed opener who was almost playing second fiddle to Finch took 51 balls to reach the mark. (Image: AFP)
5. Aaron Finch falls for 82
Pakistan finally got the breakthrough in 23rd over. Aaron Finch (82) was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off the bowling of Mohammad Amir. Finch and Warner added 146 runs for the first wicket. (Image: AFP)
6. Steve Smith Out
Australia lost their way after Finch's wicket. Steve Smith, who had played fighting knocks against West Indies and India, could add only 10 runs. Hafeez got his wicket. (Image: AFP)
7. Maxwell departs cheaply
Glenn Maxwell did not add 20 runs off just 10 balls before being bowled by Shaheen Afridi to make it 223/3 in the 34th over. (Image: AFP)
8. David Warner reaches his hundred
David Warner kept going at the other end and completed his 15th ODI century. (Image: PTI)
9. Warner's wicket falls
Warner fell soon after his century. He made 107 before becoming Shaheen Afridi's second victim of the day. (Image: AFP)
10. Khawaja departs for 18
Usman Khawaja played some shots and tried to take the innings forward with Shaun Marsh. However, he departed for 18 as Pakistan mounted a comaback. (Image: AFP)
11. Amir takes 5 as Australia post 307
Shaun Marsh (23) and Alex Carey (20) took Australia past 300 but they lost final four wickets for just 8 runs. Australia were all out for 307 in 49 overs as Mohammad Amir finished with 30/5. (Image: Reuters)
12. Fakhar Zaman out early
Chasing a target of 308 runs, Pakistan had a very sluggish start as Fakhar Zaman got out on a duck in the third over bowled by Pat Cummins. (Image: AFP)
13. Babar Azam goes after good start
Imam-ul-Haq was then joined by Babar Azam and both struck regular boundaries to give their side a good momentum. Both formed a partnership of 54 runs before Nathan Coulter-Nile got hold of Azam (30). (Image: AFP)
14. Imam completes half-century
Mohammad Hafeez then took the field and played steadily along with Imam-ul-Haq. Imam-ul-Haq soon scored his half-century. (Image: PTI)
15. Imam-ul-Haq goes back
Imam-ul-Haq (53) soon departed after his half-century as he became a victim of Pat Cummins.(Image: Reuters)
16. Aaron Finch removes Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez (46) tried to hit a full toss delivery bowled by Australia skipper Aaron Finch for a six off but gave away an easy catch to Mitchell Starc. (Image: AFP)
17. Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali out cheaply
Pat Cummins came in to attack again after Finch's over and took the wicket of Shoaib Malik (0). Asif Ali too got out after scoring just five runs. (Image: Reuters)
18. Sarfaraz Ahmed keeps fighting
As Sarfaraz Ahmed was holding the other end, Hasan Ali started playing furiously from the beginning only. Ali scored 32 runs off just 15 deliveries which consisted of three sixes and three boundaries. However, Kane Richardson took the wicket of Hasan Ali in the 34th over. (Image: AFP)
19. Wahab Riaz give Pakistan hope
Wahab Riaz then took the field and played brilliantly along with Ahmed. With six overs and three wickets in hand Wahab Riaz had scored 45 in 39 balls with Sarfaraz also well set as Pakistan reached 264-7. (Image: AFP)
20. Mitchell Strac finished the job as Australia win by 41 runs
With Australia under pressure, Mitchell Starc returned to the attack to have Riaz caught behind to the thinnest of edges. Starc then bowled Amir before Sarfaraz was brilliantly run out for 40 by Glenn Maxwell's direct hit to end the contest. (Image: AFP)