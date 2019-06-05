AUS vs WI, World Cup 2019: Key players to watch out in fast and furious Aussies vs Windies battle

Australia takes on West India in a much-awaited ICC World 2019 match at the Trent Bridge but who are the players to look out for?

Defending champions Australia and the first-ever winners West Indies will lock horns in a fast and furious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup battle on June 6 at the Tent Bridge in Nottingham.



Australia lifted its first Cup after defeating England by seven runs in 1987 edition. The team then ended as runners-up against Sri Lanka in 1996. This defeat by seven wickets charged the Australians and they went onto win three consecutive titles in 1999, 2003 and 2007.



This Down Under team returned in 2015 and clinched their fifth trophy. Now, in the 12th edition of the 50-over event, the most successful team in the history of the tournament will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy. In the first match of the 2019 edition, Australia beat Afghanistan by seven wickets. On the other hand, the then clear contenders to win the World Cup, the West Indies have become the dark horse in the tournament. Clive Lloyd led the side to win the very first Cup in 1975 and returned to defend the title in 1979. However, Kapil Dev's devils declined the Caribbean treble in the 1983 finals.

Since then, the West Indies featured in only one semi-final in 1996 which they lost to Australia. Now 23 years later, the Jason Holder-led team donned in maroon are harder to predict but they seem confident to go back to their winning days. The West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in its first 2019 World Cup match.



Following are the players to watch out in Australia-West Indies clash: