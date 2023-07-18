Search icon
Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Asia Cup has witnessed a few incidents when some players got involved in verbal spats.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 18, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 is set to start from August 31 to September 17. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Asia Cup had witnessed heated moments when players got involved in verbal spats. Here are the five most heated moments between players in the tournament's history.

1. Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal (2010)

Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal (2010)
1/10

During India vs Pakistan match, a heated incident occurred between Gautam Gambhir and Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. Later, umpires and MS Dhoni had to intervene to defuse the situation.

2. Shoaib Akhtar vs Harbhajan Singh (2010)

Shoaib Akhtar vs Harbhajan Singh (2010)
2/10

India was chasing 267 runs target in a match against Pakistan. In the penultimate over, Harbhajan Singh was facing Shoaib Akhtar who balled two bouncers in the last two deliveries of the over. Harbhajan and the Pakistan pacer exchanged words with each other.



3. Asghar Afghan vs Hasan Ali (2018)

Asghar Afghan vs Hasan Ali (2018)
3/10

In Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan's Hasan Ali had a faceoff with Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan. Both had to pay 15% of their match fees for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.



4. Hasan Ali vs Hashmatullah Shahidi (2018)

Hasan Ali vs Hashmatullah Shahidi (2018)
4/10

A heated moment was witnessed during the same Afghanistan vs Pakistan match of the 2018 Asia Cup. Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali bowled to Shahidi, and the Afghan batter played it back to Hasan. The Pakistan pacer displayed his aggression and threatened to throw the ball toward Shahidi. 



5. Asif Ali vs Fareed Ahmed (2022)

Asif Ali vs Fareed Ahmed (2022)
5/10

Afghanistan scored only 129 runs in 20 overs against Pakistan. Asif Ali of Pakistan's team got dismissed at the hands of Fareed Ahmed. Both players got involved in a heated exchange. The batter was about to hit the Fareed with his bat.



6. Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023
6/10

The final schedule for Asia Cup is likely to be announced this week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said. The tournament is set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. 



7. Asia Cup 2023 venue

Asia Cup 2023 venue
7/10

This year, the Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model with four games hosted in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka.



8. Total matches

Total matches
8/10

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches.



9. India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan
9/10

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. The winners from both groups will compete in Asia Cup 2023 final.



10. India won in 2018

India won in 2018
10/10

India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018. Last year, Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup.

(Photos: Twitter) 



