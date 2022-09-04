Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan

After playing a match-winning innings against Pakistan in the group stage game against Pakistan, Ravindra Jadeja got injured against Hong Kong.
Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup tournament with a knee injury. This came as a big blow to India, who are preparing for the possible Super-Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Jadeja has been in good form with both bat and ball in the UAE so far but now misses the entire tournament due to an injury to his right knee.
India doesn’t have 3 of their first-choice players at the moment, namely, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Let's take a look at the 3 possible options who could replace Ravindra Jadeja in the playing 11
1. Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda can be one of the 3 possible options for India to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the team. The dynamic middle-order batsman has been given a long rope in the Indian side and he has grabbed all the opportunities that had been given to him with both hands.
Although he was playing majorly at #3 for India, he won’t be a bad option to replace Ravindra Jadeja, because he can provide some off-spin bowling which complements Yuzvendra Chahal’s wrist spin.
2. Ravichandran Ashwin
Indian bowlers struggled for wickets against the comparatively weak Hong Hong side with only five wickets (one from run-out) taken and conceded 150-plus runs as well. Now Jadeja's absence will be a big void to fill but Ashwin can be a direct replacement for the player in the next clash.
Ashwin, 35, was a surprise inclusion on the West Indies tour, but he proved his fitness and form with three wickets in three matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.66. Many former cricketers named Ashwin in their preferred starting eleven before the start of the 2022 Asia Cup. He has taken 64 wickets in 54 T20Is at an average of 21.5 and an economy rate of 6.78 so far.
3. Axar Patel
Axar Patel was among the standby players and has been called into the team to replace Jadeja for the remainder of the tournament. He was a surprise absentee from the 15-member squad despite being in sensational form on West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.
The 28-year-old left-arm spinner took five wickets in just two T20I matches against West Indies and continued that momentum on Zimbabwe ODI tour with six wickets in three matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.02.
Axar's ability to finish the game is another positive aspect of him being the direct replacement for Jadeja in the starting eleven.