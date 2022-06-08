Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

As Mithali Raj announces retirement from the international cricket, here's look at some of her career defining moments

Earlier today, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Mithali Raj had a career that spanned over 2 decades.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 08, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Mithali Raj made her debut for the Indian team in the year 1999 and during her professional career of 23 years, she has achieved numerous milestones, awards and also went on to make and break various cricketing records.

READ: Virat Kohli's 200 million followers on Instagram see him achieve these milestones

She has also led the Indian women's cricket team for the longest time. She was also popularly also known as “Lady Sachin” due to her commendable performance, she is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

1. Records in ODIs and T20Is

Records in ODIs and T20Is
1/5

Mithali Raj has many records to her name. She has scored the most number of runs in the Women's ODI with 7805 runs. Also, she has scored the most number of ODI centuries (7) and most number of ODI half-centuries (64) for the Indian team.

READ: As Virat Kohli gains 200 million followers on Instagram, a look at other Indian athletes that follow

Mithali Raj has also scored the most number of T20I runs for the Indian team which included 17 half-centuries also in the shortest format of the game.

 

2. Records in Test cricket

Records in Test cricket
2/5

At 19, Mithali Raj broke Karen Rolton’s record of the world’s highest individual Test score of 209 and made a new score of 214. She is the only Indian woman cricketer to be not dismissed for a duck for 7 consecutive years (2000-07).

READ: IND vs SA: KL Rahul to become 5th youngest captain to lead India in all formats, here are others

She also holds the second-best record for most consecutive innings without a duck with 74 innings after Karen Rolton.

3. Most runs in international cricket

Most runs in international cricket
3/5

Mithali retires with 10,868 runs to her name, which is the most any player has scored in women's international cricket. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards previously held that record with 10,273, a tally that Mithali crossed during India's three-match ODI series in the country in July 2021.

READ: India vs South Africa T20I series: Squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA

Mithali and Edwards are the only two female cricketers to have scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

4. Most number of ODIs

Most number of ODIs
4/5

In 2019, she became the first female cricketer to play in 200 ODI matches. Indian women have played 263 ODIs in their history, Raj has played in 200 of the matches.

READ: IND vs SA: IPL 2022 Proteas stars who could prove dangerous for Team India

Since her debut in ODI matches in 1999, the team played 213 ODI matches and Raj has only been absent for 13 ODI matches.

5. Awards won by Mithali Raj

Awards won by Mithali Raj
5/5

In 2015, Mithali Raj won the Padma Shri award and in 2017 she was the Vogue Sportsperson of the Year. In 2021, she received the Khel Ratna Award.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.