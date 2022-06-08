As Mithali Raj announces retirement from the international cricket, here's look at some of her career defining moments

Earlier today, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Mithali Raj had a career that spanned over 2 decades.

Mithali Raj made her debut for the Indian team in the year 1999 and during her professional career of 23 years, she has achieved numerous milestones, awards and also went on to make and break various cricketing records.

She has also led the Indian women's cricket team for the longest time. She was also popularly also known as “Lady Sachin” due to her commendable performance, she is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.