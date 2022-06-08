As Mithali Raj announces retirement from the international cricket, here's look at some of her career defining moments

Earlier today, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Mithali Raj had a career that spanned over 2 decades.
Mithali Raj made her debut for the Indian team in the year 1999 and during her professional career of 23 years, she has achieved numerous milestones, awards and also went on to make and break various cricketing records.
She has also led the Indian women's cricket team for the longest time. She was also popularly also known as “Lady Sachin” due to her commendable performance, she is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.
1. Records in ODIs and T20Is
Mithali Raj has many records to her name. She has scored the most number of runs in the Women's ODI with 7805 runs. Also, she has scored the most number of ODI centuries (7) and most number of ODI half-centuries (64) for the Indian team.
Mithali Raj has also scored the most number of T20I runs for the Indian team which included 17 half-centuries also in the shortest format of the game.
2. Records in Test cricket
At 19, Mithali Raj broke Karen Rolton’s record of the world’s highest individual Test score of 209 and made a new score of 214. She is the only Indian woman cricketer to be not dismissed for a duck for 7 consecutive years (2000-07).
She also holds the second-best record for most consecutive innings without a duck with 74 innings after Karen Rolton.
3. Most runs in international cricket
Mithali retires with 10,868 runs to her name, which is the most any player has scored in women's international cricket. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards previously held that record with 10,273, a tally that Mithali crossed during India's three-match ODI series in the country in July 2021.
Mithali and Edwards are the only two female cricketers to have scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket.
4. Most number of ODIs
In 2019, she became the first female cricketer to play in 200 ODI matches. Indian women have played 263 ODIs in their history, Raj has played in 200 of the matches.
Since her debut in ODI matches in 1999, the team played 213 ODI matches and Raj has only been absent for 13 ODI matches.
5. Awards won by Mithali Raj
In 2015, Mithali Raj won the Padma Shri award and in 2017 she was the Vogue Sportsperson of the Year. In 2021, she received the Khel Ratna Award.