As Ben Stokes reaches 100 sixes in Test cricket , here are the Players to hit maximum number of sixes in this format

Test cricket is all about patience but some players like to play attacking cricket in this format too. Here's a list of players to hit most Test sixes

It won’t be much wrong to say that the introduction of the T20 format made hitting sixes popular. However, there have been players who haven’t minded sending the ball over the ropes even in the longest format.

READ: Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Pictures of Argentina captain, player, husband and father

However, a certain breed of batters backed their big-hitting skills amid any challenge. So far, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) and former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist (100) were the only ones to smash 100 sixes in Test format but England's newly appointed skipper Ben Stokes has joined this elite list yesterday when he smacked a six in the ongoing 3rd Test match against New Zealand.

Here's a list of players who have scored the most number of sixes in the longest format of cricket.