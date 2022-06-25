As Ben Stokes reaches 100 sixes in Test cricket , here are the Players to hit maximum number of sixes in this format

Test cricket is all about patience but some players like to play attacking cricket in this format too. Here's a list of players to hit most Test sixes
It won’t be much wrong to say that the introduction of the T20 format made hitting sixes popular. However, there have been players who haven’t minded sending the ball over the ropes even in the longest format.
However, a certain breed of batters backed their big-hitting skills amid any challenge. So far, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) and former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist (100) were the only ones to smash 100 sixes in Test format but England's newly appointed skipper Ben Stokes has joined this elite list yesterday when he smacked a six in the ongoing 3rd Test match against New Zealand.
Here's a list of players who have scored the most number of sixes in the longest format of cricket.
1. Brendon McCullum - 107 Sixes
Known for revolutionizing New Zealand cricket with his adventurous batting approach and free spirit, Brendon McCullum has hit the most number of sixes in Test cricket- 107. McCullum oozed swagger every time he stepped on the field as a fielder or a batsman.
It was fitting that McCullum in his last Test smashed the fastest Test century – off 54 balls against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Christchurch.
2. Adam Gilchrist - 100 Sixes
Dynamic Aussie cricketer Adam Gilchrist was a torchbearer in world cricket for batting wicket-keepers, inspiring the next generation keepers to excel in batting as well. Coming down the order, Gilchrist was a nightmare for bowlers who managed to go past the Australian top-order.
The left-hander smashed 100 sixes in his glorious Test career. His strike rate of 81.95 is second only to Sehwag for any batter with over 4000 Test runs.
3. Ben Stokes - 100 Sixes
In the ongoing 3rd Test match between England-New Zealand, England's newly appointed skipper in Test format, Ben Stokes became the 3rd cricketer in the history of Test cricket to complete the century of sixes in Test format.
He also became the fastest player to reach this milestone as he achieved this feat during his 82nd Test match.
4. Chris Gayle - 98
Chris Gayle last played a Test match in 2014, having made his debut in 2000, and has been since a T20 wanderer. While Gayle, revered as the greatest T20 batsman of all time, is known among the fans for his white-ball exploits, his Test numbers are also significant – 7214 runs at 42, and is one of the only 4 batters to have scored two triple centuries.
Gayle, who has the most sixes in T20 cricket, has also walloped 98 maximums in the longest format – easily most by any West Indian.
5. Jacques Kallie - 97
Known for his class and elegance, South African legend Jacques Kallis has also hit a record number of Test sixes -97, the most by a Protea batter. Kallis, regarded as arguably the greatest all-rounder in the game, is the third-leading Test run-scorer, having amassed 13298 runs at a terrific average of 55.