As Babar Azam scores another century, here's a look at the last 5 ODI innings of skipper of the Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI match of the bilateral series as skipper Babar Azam scored yet another match winning century
Babar Azam has been going through the golden phase in terms of batting. He has been performing well for his team in all formats and leading his side to victory from the front. In yesterday's ODI match against West Indies, Babar Azam scored yet another match-winning century.
During this course, he became the fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs as a skipper as he reached this milestone in 13 innings whereas Virat Kohli took 17 innings to achieve this feat.
Let's have a look at the last 5 ODI innings by the Pakistani skipper.
1. 103 against West Indies
2. 105 not-out vs Australia
It was a series-deciding game against Australia and the Pakistani skipper led the way for his team during this game. After electing to bowl first, the Pakistani bowlers managed to keep the Australian team to a below-par total of 210 runs.
Coming out to chance the modest total, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq stitched a partnership of 186 runs in which Babar Azam scored a century and Pakistan won this 3 match series against Australia by 2-1.
3. 114 vs Australia
It was a high-scoring encounter between Pakistan-Australia. Australia won the 1st ODI game of this series and coming into this match they were confident their batters took on the Pakistani bowlers after being asked to bat first and they scored 348 runs during their innings.
Coming to the chase, Babar Azam was again in his element as he scored a splendid century at a strike rate of 137 and went on to score 114 runs in 83 deliveries during this match.
Due to this innings, Pakistan was able to in this game with 6 deliveries left.
4. 57 vs Australia
It was the 1st ODI game of this series after a well-fought Test series between Pakistan-Australia. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match and the Australian team gave a target of 314 to the Pakistani team.
Babar Azam scored a half-century in this game but was not supported by other batters of his team and due to this Pakistan lost this match by 88 runs.
5. 158 vs England
This century by Babar Azam came in the losing cause. After being asked to bat from England, the Pakistani team set a target of 332 runs in this game with skipper Babar Azam top-scoring his team.
Babar Azam scored 158 runs in 139 deliveries during this game but his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost this match by 3 wickets.