Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Chankesh Rao | Aug 14, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
1.First Look: Saaniya Chandhok with the Tendulkar Family
Saaniya Chandhok poses elegantly alongside Sara Tendulkar and Anjali. The private atmosphere and radiant smiles capture the bond already forming between the two Mumbai families.
2.Private Engagement Ceremony
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrate their engagement in Mumbai surrounded by close family.
3.Rare Moments: Friendship with Sara Tendulkar
An intimate snap of Saaniya and her future sister-in-law, Sara Tendulkar, reveals a deep friendship. The candid moment, posted on Sara’s social, went viral—showcasing laughter and stylish frames.
4.Her Entrepreneurial Journey
Saaniya Chandhok stands at her pet care startup in Mumbai: Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Known for luxury grooming services, Saaniya’s business vision shines through this playful portrait with furry companions.
5.Low-Key Public Image
A glimpse from Saaniya’s private Instagram—she is selective about sharing her life, with just 803 followers and posts highlighting her love for pets and her inner circle, including Arjun and Sara.
6.Sara, Saaniya and Pilates
Snapshot from Sara Tendulkar’s Pilates academy launch: Saaniya is seen in a green kurti, standing beside Sara and Sachin during the coconut-breaking ceremony, marking another milestone together.
7.Celebration and Social Buzz
News of Arjun and Saaniya’s engagement set social media ablaze, with fans sharing congratulatory posts and celebrating Sachin’s future daughter-in-law’s debut in the spotlight.
8.Squad goals
Squad goals! Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok beam in style, joined by close friends for a happy, vibrant frame.