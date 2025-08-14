Twitter
CRICKET

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's future wife Saaniya Chandhok Photos Viral: Saaniya, Arjun’s soon-to-be wife, has often been spotted earlier with him and his sister Sara Tendulkar on several occasions.

Chankesh Rao | Aug 14, 2025, 08:18 PM IST

1.First Look: Saaniya Chandhok with the Tendulkar Family

First Look: Saaniya Chandhok with the Tendulkar Family
1

Saaniya Chandhok poses elegantly alongside Sara Tendulkar and Anjali. The private atmosphere and radiant smiles capture the bond already forming between the two Mumbai families.

 

2.Private Engagement Ceremony

Private Engagement Ceremony
2

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrate their engagement in Mumbai surrounded by close family. 

 

3.Rare Moments: Friendship with Sara Tendulkar

Rare Moments: Friendship with Sara Tendulkar
3

An intimate snap of Saaniya and her future sister-in-law, Sara Tendulkar, reveals a deep friendship. The candid moment, posted on Sara’s social, went viral—showcasing laughter and stylish frames.

 

4.Her Entrepreneurial Journey

Her Entrepreneurial Journey
4

Saaniya Chandhok stands at her pet care startup in Mumbai: Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Known for luxury grooming services, Saaniya’s business vision shines through this playful portrait with furry companions.

 

5.Low-Key Public Image

Low-Key Public Image
5

A glimpse from Saaniya’s private Instagram—she is selective about sharing her life, with just 803 followers and posts highlighting her love for pets and her inner circle, including Arjun and Sara.

 

6.Sara, Saaniya and Pilates

Sara, Saaniya and Pilates
6

Snapshot from Sara Tendulkar’s Pilates academy launch: Saaniya is seen in a green kurti, standing beside Sara and Sachin during the coconut-breaking ceremony, marking another milestone together.

 

7.Celebration and Social Buzz

Celebration and Social Buzz
7

News of Arjun and Saaniya’s engagement set social media ablaze, with fans sharing congratulatory posts and celebrating Sachin’s future daughter-in-law’s debut in the spotlight.

 

8.Squad goals

Squad goals
8

Squad goals! Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok beam in style, joined by close friends for a happy, vibrant frame.

 

