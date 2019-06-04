'Are you Sachin Tendulkar?': 'God' tweets India will dominate South Africa in World Cup, Twitter goes crazy

Team India are set to face South Africa in their World Cup opener on 5 June.
World Cup 2019: As teams have got on a steady pace battling out in the cricket tournament, there is Team India who have not yet begun their campaign.
The Men in Blue are set to face South Africa in their opener on 5 June. While India are entering fresh into the tournament, the Proteas will be playing their third match.
Amidst all this, the Indian players have some relief as KL Rahul is back in form and Kedar Jadhav is recovering from his shoulder injury.
What came to the surprise of everyone was that the Twitter handle named 'God' tweeted in support of team India.
Having 5.91m followers, God tweeted saying, "I feel that with Jadhav back in top off-spinning form and Rahul keen to hook pacers at No. 4, a fresher India team will dominate a fatigued and injured South African squad, despite its ongoing lack of a solid sixth bowler option."
I feel that with Jadhav back in top off-spinning form and Rahul keen to hook pacers at No. 4, a fresher India team will dominate a fatigued and injured South African squad, despite its ongoing lack of a solid sixth bowler option.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 4, 2019
But that's just My opinion. #CricketWorldCup19
While many users got crazy with this tweet, there were some who had no clue what was going on.
Check out the reactions:
1. 'God' supports India ahead of South Africa clash
God is a cricket fan. Guess those other athletes ought to stop praying.— (((R.A. Roth Seconds That Emotion))) (@fantagor) June 4, 2019
I am so happy to know that you are Indian, God.— FP (@felandath) June 4, 2019
God was always Sachin, now he is Sir Jadeja The Universe is changing— JD (@JD06900219) June 4, 2019
2. God....'Are you Sanjay Manjrekar?'
I had a doubt before. You are Sanjay Manjrekar, right?— Venkat Srinivasan (@Venkat7865) June 4, 2019
Oh my GOD— Piyush (@piyush_nanos) June 4, 2019
Tussi bhi?
Oh Paaji, ye toh uparwala bhi apna hi Banda nikla
I have no idea what ANY of that means...but obviously...I’m going to have to disagree.— Ask The Devil (@tweetoftheBeast) June 4, 2019
3. 'Knew it! God is brown'
Knew it! God is brown.— Pattabiraman K (@newyork_dc) June 4, 2019
I knew it. Hello Sachin— Seetharam N (@Seetharam86) June 4, 2019
@sachin_rt , please tweet from your account— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) June 4, 2019
Aila Sachin !!— _ThreeEyed (@scor_piyo) June 4, 2019
God has spoken. Now we just have to get it confirmed from @sachin_rt.— Akshat Singal (@whnchaimettoast) June 4, 2019
Confirmed @sachin_rt managing this account...— N!$h@nt (@Biblio_Bhardwaj) June 4, 2019