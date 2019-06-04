'Are you Sachin Tendulkar?': 'God' tweets India will dominate South Africa in World Cup, Twitter goes crazy

Team India are set to face South Africa in their World Cup opener on 5 June.

World Cup 2019: As teams have got on a steady pace battling out in the cricket tournament, there is Team India who have not yet begun their campaign.

The Men in Blue are set to face South Africa in their opener on 5 June. While India are entering fresh into the tournament, the Proteas will be playing their third match.

Amidst all this, the Indian players have some relief as KL Rahul is back in form and Kedar Jadhav is recovering from his shoulder injury.

What came to the surprise of everyone was that the Twitter handle named 'God' tweeted in support of team India.

Having 5.91m followers, God tweeted saying, "I feel that with Jadhav back in top off-spinning form and Rahul keen to hook pacers at No. 4, a fresher India team will dominate a fatigued and injured South African squad, despite its ongoing lack of a solid sixth bowler option."

While many users got crazy with this tweet, there were some who had no clue what was going on.

Check out the reactions: