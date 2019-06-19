Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Modi 2.0 Cabinet

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

  1. Home
  2. Photos

Photos

'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?': Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman threatens to 'sue' Ranveer Singh for Hardik Pandya tweet

Ranveer Singh's tweet praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 19, 2019, 09:29 PM IST

WWE star Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman has threatened to sue Ranveer Singh for using his 'copyright' catchphrase while praising Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya. Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for Kapil Dev-biopic ’83 right now, stole the show during recent India vs Pakistan match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ranveer was present at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester for the match and was seen having a lot of fun as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan with ease. 

Ranveer was seen having a good time as interacted with many Indian cricket stars. However, one of his tweets praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman- the advocate of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Heyman has threatened Ranveer with a copyright lawsuit for using a version of his popular catchphrase. 

Ranveer had used the words 'Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat ' to praise Pandya. However, Heyman pointed out that it was his popular catchphrase – ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ and he owned the copyright to the famous war cry. He warned Ranveer that he was 'litigious' and the copyright to these words belonged to him and Lesnar. 

1. Ranveer Singh catches attention of Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh catches attention of Paul Heyman
1/3

After the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Ranveer Singh posted a couple of selfies with Hardik Pandy with the caption,  "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya." 

Ranveer's tweet caught the attention of Paul Heyman who issued a 'warning' at the superstar for stealing his very popular catchphrase.

2. When Heyman had warned Cricket World Cup

When Heyman had warned Cricket World Cup
2/3

This is not first tome Paul Heyman had taken an issue with the use of his war cry to praise cricketers. Heyman had earlier cautioned the official Twitter account of the Cricket World Cup for praising MS Dhoni back in January 2019 saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life.”

3. World Cup 2019 tickets for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar?

World Cup 2019 tickets for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar?
3/3

At that time, the Cricket World Cup official Twitter account had joined in the banter and offered Heyman and Lesnar tickets to the 2019 World Cup in England. It posted, "How about tickets to the @cricketworldcup for you and @BrockLesnar?"

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox