Photos
'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?': Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman threatens to 'sue' Ranveer Singh for Hardik Pandya tweet
Ranveer Singh's tweet praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 19, 2019, 09:29 PM IST
WWE star Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman has threatened to sue Ranveer Singh for using his 'copyright' catchphrase while praising Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya. Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for Kapil Dev-biopic ’83 right now, stole the show during recent India vs Pakistan match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ranveer was present at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester for the match and was seen having a lot of fun as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan with ease.
Ranveer was seen having a good time as interacted with many Indian cricket stars. However, one of his tweets praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman- the advocate of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Heyman has threatened Ranveer with a copyright lawsuit for using a version of his popular catchphrase.
Ranveer had used the words 'Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat ' to praise Pandya. However, Heyman pointed out that it was his popular catchphrase – ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ and he owned the copyright to the famous war cry. He warned Ranveer that he was 'litigious' and the copyright to these words belonged to him and Lesnar.
1. Ranveer Singh catches attention of Paul Heyman
After the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Ranveer Singh posted a couple of selfies with Hardik Pandy with the caption, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya."
Eat.— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019
Sleep.
Dominate.
Repeat.
The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable pic.twitter.com/B5oRzedTg3
Ranveer's tweet caught the attention of Paul Heyman who issued a 'warning' at the superstar for stealing his very popular catchphrase.
. @RanveerOfficial— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019
ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????
1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat
2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar
3 - I am litigious
4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ
2. When Heyman had warned Cricket World Cup
This is not first tome Paul Heyman had taken an issue with the use of his war cry to praise cricketers. Heyman had earlier cautioned the official Twitter account of the Cricket World Cup for praising MS Dhoni back in January 2019 saying, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life.”
My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019
3. World Cup 2019 tickets for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar?
At that time, the Cricket World Cup official Twitter account had joined in the banter and offered Heyman and Lesnar tickets to the 2019 World Cup in England. It posted, "How about tickets to the @cricketworldcup for you and @BrockLesnar?"
How about tickets to the @cricketworldcup for you and @BrockLesnar?— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2019