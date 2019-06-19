'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?': Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman threatens to 'sue' Ranveer Singh for Hardik Pandya tweet

Ranveer Singh's tweet praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman.

WWE star Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman has threatened to sue Ranveer Singh for using his 'copyright' catchphrase while praising Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya. Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for Kapil Dev-biopic ’83 right now, stole the show during recent India vs Pakistan match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ranveer was present at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester for the match and was seen having a lot of fun as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan with ease.

Ranveer was seen having a good time as interacted with many Indian cricket stars. However, one of his tweets praising Hardik Pandya may have landed him some trouble with Paul Heyman- the advocate of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Heyman has threatened Ranveer with a copyright lawsuit for using a version of his popular catchphrase.

Ranveer had used the words 'Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat ' to praise Pandya. However, Heyman pointed out that it was his popular catchphrase – ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ and he owned the copyright to the famous war cry. He warned Ranveer that he was 'litigious' and the copyright to these words belonged to him and Lesnar.