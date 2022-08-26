Anushka Sharma to Dhanashree Verma, WAGs of Team India players who could attend IND vs PAK match

As is the case with every India-Pakistan match, celebrities from all over the world turn up at IND-PAK games, here are some Indian WAGs who could too.
The matches between India and Pakistan attract fans from all across the globe. Many Bollywood celebrities also make their presence felt at India-Pak games, and the upcoming match in Asia Cup 2022 will be no different either.
Among the fans, there could be the wives and girlfriends of many Indian cricketers, who would be cheering from the stands, and here are some WAGs who could turn up at the IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.
1. Anushka Sharma
The wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma could well make her way to Dubai to attend her husband's 100th T20I match of his career.
2. Dipika Pallikal
India's ace squash star, CWG 2022 bronze medalist, and the wife of Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal could also attend the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022.
3. Isha Negi
Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi has attended various IPL matches, and so one can expect her to turn up in Dubai to support her beau against Pakistan.
4. Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic was a constant presence in the stands during IPL 2022, and we wouldn't be surprised one bit if she turns up at the India vs Pakistan match.
5. Sanjana Ganesan
Even though her husband Jasprit Bumrah may have been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, being a broadcaster fans can expect to see Sanjana Ganesan during the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai.
6. Dhanashree Verma
Yuzi Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, so it only makes sense that she could be in the stands to cheer for India at Asia Cup.
7. Ritika Sajdeh
Ritika Sajdeh has often been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands during India's matches, and she was also a constant feature in IPL 2022. She could thus very well attend the India-Pakistan match as well.