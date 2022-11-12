Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were adored for their cross-border romance. Meet other Pakistani cricketers who fell for Indian beauties.
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were one of the most adored celebrity couples due to their cross-border romance, but the duo are having some troubles in their marriage and are reportedly on the verge of getting divorced per multiple reports.
However, Shoaib and Sania aren't the one couple who managed to find love across the borders, as they have been many other Pakistani cricketers before, who got married to Indian beauties.
Read on to know more:
1. Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza
Shoaib and Sania's marriage has been a major talking point in the past couple of days. After marrying each other 12 years ago, the star couple who are now parents to Izhaan Mirza Malik, are headed for divorce. As per multiple reports, Shoaib allegedly cheated on Sania, and the couple are reportedly living separately but will be co-parenting their son.
2. Hasan Ali, Samiya Arzoo
Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali is also married to an Indian woman, Samiya Arzoo, she hails from Faridabad, and the couple reportedly met each other in Dubai. First, they became friends and later after dating each other for two years, Hasan and Samiya got married to each other in 2019. Samiya is known to be a big fan of Virat Kohli, and by profession, she is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. They also have a cute baby girl named Helena Hasan Ali.
(Credits: Hasan Ali Instagram)
3. Mohsin Khan, Reena Roy
Even though Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy's marriage didn't last long, they had an eventful time together. The Pakistani cricketer got married to Reena at a time when she was at the peak of her Bollywood career. They got married in Karachi in 1983, although they later moved to Mumbai. Mohsin even tried his hand in a few Bollywood films, but to no avail. They got divorced in 1990.
4. Zaheer Abbas, Rita Luthra
Former Pakistani captain Zaheer Abbas also found across the border, when he decided to tie the knot with Rita Luthra. The couple got married in 1988, although it was Abbas' second marriage, he was earlier married to Najma Bokhari, and they even had three daughters together. After marrying Zaheer Abbas' Rita changed her name to Samina Abbas.