In pics: Amid KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding rumours, know all about their love story

Team India opener KL Rahul is all but set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in the next three months. According to reports, Rahul's parents recently travelled to Mumbai, to have a chat with Athiya's father Suneil Shetty.
KL Rahul's girlfriend will herself oversee the preparations for their wedding, which is rumoured to take place in Mumbai. Before the wedding rumours of the power couple, here's all you need to know about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's modern-day love story:
1. How the romance between KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty began
According to multiple reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were set up by one of their mutual friends. There's not an official confirmation about these claims, but we're hoping to know more about their early dates once they get married.
2. Athiya had recently travelled with KL Rahul to Germany
After KL Rahul sustained a groin injury, which required treatment following IPL 2022, Athiya Shetty accompanied the cricketer to Germany where he underwent a surgical procedure and he is likely to return to the pitch soon.
3. How KL Rahul and Athiya's grew closer to each other
The pair of Rahul and Athiya grew fond of each other and started spending time with each other. Soon, they started featuring on each other's Instagram, which sparked rumours of their brewing romance.
4. What Suniel Shetty said about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
The couple already have the green light from Athiya's father, Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty.
Speaking about the couple's marriage, Shetty had said, "She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed."
5. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's first public appearance as a 'couple'
After making their relationship Insta-official, the pair of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were spotted walking hand in hand on the red carpet of the film 'Tadap', which was their first public appearance together. They have since been sharing mushy pictures with each other on their Instagram.
6. When Athiya and Suniel Shetty came to see LSG's matches in IPL 2022
Athiya along with her father Suniel Shetty came to watch KL Rahul play in IPL 2022, as they were on multiple occasions spotted attending Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) match in Mumbai.