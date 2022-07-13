In pics: Amid KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding rumours, know all about their love story

Team India opener KL Rahul is all but set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in the next three months. According to reports, Rahul's parents recently travelled to Mumbai, to have a chat with Athiya's father Suneil Shetty.

KL Rahul's girlfriend will herself oversee the preparations for their wedding, which is rumoured to take place in Mumbai. Before the wedding rumours of the power couple, here's all you need to know about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's modern-day love story: