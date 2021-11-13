Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 Final, a look at 5 memorable New Zealand vs Australia games

"T20 is a very fickle game." This is one of the frequent sentences of Kane Williamson before and after every T20 match he is captaining in, irrespective of whether his team has won the game or not. The ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is one of the perfect examples of that line as not a single person predicted or expected the trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand to be in the final.

Let alone final, many analysts, experts cricketers and fans didn't have these two teams even qualifying for the semi-finals. It was England, South Africa from Group 1 and India, Pakistan from Group 2. However, New Zealand and Australia broke several notions and showed that any team can beat anyone on a given day and the one who keeps their nerves in crunch moments will advance. This is how knockout T20 cricket works, history, form doesn't matter, one player can turn the game on its head and both semi-finals showed it.

The two teams, who played the first-ever T20I back in 2005 will be up against each other hoping for their maiden World T20 trophy. The tournament will get a new winner and everyone is hoping for them to give a match worthy of a final.

Ahead of the big game, let's take a look at some of the memorable games these two sides have produced over the years: